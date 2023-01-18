Indiana Borough Council President Dr. Peter Broad announced Tuesday night that Councilman Dr. Jonathan Warnock is resigning “at the suggestion of his doctor.”
Warnock was elected in 2019 from the old Fourth Ward in the northwest corner of the borough, from which someone will be chosen to finish a term scheduled to end at the end of 2023.
Warnock is an associate professor in the Department of Geoscience at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He also is an advocate of Pennsylvania’s entry into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
“We need new job sources, and our workers need training to help get them into these new jobs,” Warnock said in a June 2021 conference call held by a coalition of clean energy, business, faith and community leaders favoring the initiative.
“We need RGGI, and we need RGGI funds to come to counties whose economies have been left behind by coal.”
While Warnock was stepping down from council, Councilman Dr. Ben Ford was yielding his position chairing council’s Community Development Committee. Broad said he was exercising his prerogative as council president to appoint Councilman Joshua Kratsa to replace Ford as Community Development chair.
There were two pieces of business at Tuesday night’s council work session, one of which was a four-year School Safety Services Agreement with Indiana Area School District, which extends Indiana Borough Police Department coverage to all IASD schools, in the borough and in White Township.
As was pointed out both by the Indiana Area school board and some borough officials, the basis for such an agreement is found in state Act 122 of 2014, introduced by then-Sen. Don White, R-Indiana, in November 2013, but given impetus after the April 9, 2014, mass stabbing at Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville.
Alex Hribal, then a 16-year-old sophomore at Franklin Regional, brought knives into the school and slashed a security guard as well as 20 students. He would plead guilty to multiple counts in Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court in 2017, but entered into an appeals process that ended with a state Supreme Court ruling in 2020 upholding a sentence of 23½ to 60 years in the State Correctional Institution at Albion, Erie County.
As White said in the memorandum promoting his bill, Act 122 of 2014 “would allow school districts to enter into cooperative police service agreements with local law enforcement located outside of the municipality in which the school is located ... in a municipality where police services are furnished solely by the Pennsylvania State Police.”
The agreement — to be funded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency — allows Indiana Borough Police Department and state police at Troop A, Indiana, to patrol all schools in the Indiana Area district.
Mayor William B. Simmons thanked White for his bill — and reported that the retired state senator recently had a kidney transplant. White retired for health reasons and was replaced by his then-chief-of-staff, now-Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, also R-Indiana.
Discussion matters for the work session included Police Chief Justin Schawl’s annual report regarding the IBPD, one that looks back at 2022 and ahead to 2023.
“As we enter 2023, our focus will continue to be on strategies capable of enhancing community wellness and support, officer and employee safety and wellness, personal and professional growth, enhanced recruitment, and increasing our technology to best meet tomorrow’s demand,” Schawl said.
In that light, the chief said his department is looking forward to “developing and fostering a systematic approach to school safety” with the IASD and “leading Indiana County’s effort to upgrade radio systems.”
In December, the PCCD approved a $581,566 grant, through which Indiana Borough will upgrade portable radios and purchase mobile radios for all municipal departments throughout the county.
The other discussion topic Tuesday was the American Rescue Plan Act, and how the borough is utilizing $1.4 million in federal funds obtained through ARPA.
Manager Nichole Sipos said requests for proposals will be sent out next month for a consultant who can deal with updating the borough’s ordinances, something for which $50,000 in ARPA funds will be utilized.
The borough also is looking to the one category not yet touched with ARPA funds, various economic development ventures, for which $375,000 was budgeted.
Separately, Sipos said borough council would be called upon next month to consider increasing the line of credit obtained from M&T Bank of Buffalo, N.Y., from $1.2 million to $1.5 million for, as approved last summer, “various energy conservation measures and/or other improvements and equipment for borough facilities,” particularly in the George E. Hood Municipal Building.
That building is named for the borough’s retired mayor Hood. In his report Tuesday, current Mayor Simmons also said the merger of Indiana County Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Indiana Inc., announced earlier Tuesday, “is a good deal.” Broad said the two entities will maintain individual identities “for now,” but said “it means the (Indiana Free) Library can have its storage room back,” a room where Downtown Indiana Inc. had its offices.
Under Administration Committee matters, two appointments also were on the agenda Tuesday night, of Larry Feldman to the Indiana Free Library board and R.J. Bobish as a full-time member of the Indiana Zoning Hearing Board.
Bobish’s appointment was approved, but Council Administration Committee Chair Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor objected to Feldman, saying he was already on the library board — and wanted her position on the board, which hadn’t expired.
“This is not undermining you in any way, shape or form,” Broad said.
“Do what you want,” Sunhachawi-Taylor retorted.
In the end, the Feldman motion was tabled until next month.