GRANT TOWNSHIP — The online publication Marcellus Drilling News headlined the item this way: “Bad Guys Win: PA General Energy to Plug Grant Twp Injection Well.”
The Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund sees what happened differently, after Warren-based PGE, also known as Pennsylvania General Energy LLC, notified the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection last week that it intends to plug its proposed injection well in Grant Township — or as CELDF put it, toxic frack-waste injection well in Grant Township — after this Memorial Day.
“What a development,” Grant Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Stacy Long said in a release issued by CELDF. “The notice to finally plug this well really does illustrate how hard communities have to work to protect themselves. We passed a law that protected Grant Township from this injection well, and have been taken to court repeatedly for doing so.”
CELDF said multiple violations have been issued by DEP for problems at the proposed well site in recent months, and that, to date, not a single drop of frack waste has been injected within the township where some 700 people live and annual tax revenue totals $30,000, due to hard work, resistance and resilience.
As Marcellus Drilling News reported it, “the builder seeking a permit to expand a depleted well to use as an injection well, is throwing in the towel.”
In a news release this week, CELDF said that development came after nearly a decade of efforts by township residents in what the group called an epic ant-and-rubber-tree tale.
“The community’s concerns have been vindicated,” the legal defense fund said. “Their fight to protect their water and what they love — despite all efforts to punish them by corporations, courts and taxpayer-funded governmental ‘environmental protection’ agencies — are on display for all to see, and for all to learn from.”
As Marcellus Drilling News noted, “There have been number of legal twists and turns — with Grant and the CELDF losing every single time.”
As recalled in past Indiana Gazette coverage, PGE has sought a permit to drill an injection well in Grant Township since 2013.
As part of its effort to block PGE, Grant Township’s supervisors passed a Home Rule Charter that included such a ban.
The DEP has fought that effort. In August 2022, CELDF said Commonwealth Court agreed with DEP and invalidated the charter Grant Township passed in 2015.
“In other words, the court decided that PGE’s constitutional ‘rights’ to subject the township to chemical and radiological exposure and tainting of groundwater are more important than the rights of township residents to have clean air and pure water,” CELDF Pennsylvania Director Chad Nicholson wrote, in a release that also announced an appeal of that ruling to state Supreme Court.
Nicholson said CELDF has worked with the township, and defended it in court, asserting rights for nature, the right of the community to local self-government, and the right to be free from the dumping of frack waste to protect those rights.
For its part, on its website, PGE posts a commitment “to finding new and innovative approaches to develop Pennsylvania’s resources in a safe and environmentally sensitive manner.” The Warren-based company said, “prior to undertaking any project PGE staff carefully evaluates potential environmental impacts and works with regulators and landowners to develop an effective strategy to protect the environment.”
The company said each Department within its organization is invested in preserving the environment and has diligently worked to achieve:
• Reductions of carbon emissions through the use of natural gas to fuel drilling and completion operations.
• Reductions in surface disturbance by drilling up to 11 wells per pad with horizontal bore lengths exceeding 8000 feet.
• Minimization of wastes through the effective development of water recycling strategies.
• Continued development and refinement of sound containment strategies to minimize environmental risks.
• The education of contractors and employees to ensure sound environmental practices are implemented.
“We await the full understanding of why this plugging is happening with great interest,” Long said. “We didn’t have the benefit of cookie-cutter laws so enjoyed by these huge corporations that don’t work for the rest of us.”
And the fight over that well isn’t over, yet.
CELDF’s Nicholson said two cases — one federal, and one state — are still active, and the implications of this well-plugging are not yet clear.
The ongoing federal case currently has a status conference scheduled for May 22.
Grant Township has also been sued in Commonwealth Court by DEP, which claimed that regulation of oil and gas wells was a matter of state concern, not a local issue.
Grant Township countersued, claiming DEP has failed to adequately protect people and nature in PA, and that it absolutely is a right and responsibility for local officials to protect the environment under Article 1, Section 27 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, what some call the Environmental Rights Amendment.
That state case was set for trial last year, but in July 2022 a Commonwealth Court judge tossed out Grant’s Home Rule Charter before Grant Township could get its day in court.
That case, in turn, is on appeal before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
CELDF has quoted Marcellus Drilling News, which it described as a pro-industry publication, as calling community members “Unrepentant. That’s the best single word we can think of describing the attitude of ‘leaders’ in Grant Township.”
Unrepentant for sure, and also vindicated, CELDF said.
“The community in Grant Township has demonstrated true courage in the face of a legal, political and economic system stacked against them at every turn,” Nicholson said in a release this week. “We are proud to continue to stand with those in Grant Township. There is more to come, and this fight is not over, yet this news is a major victory for the rights of people, communities and nature.”
