PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center is inducting its 19th and final member into the Meteorologist Hall of Fame on the eve of Groundhog Day 2023.
The center’s board of directors said that final inductee is a celebrity well-known in meteorological circles throughout the world.
The directors said his forecasts have inspired songs, poetry, cinema, and more. Of course, they are referring to Phil, the groundhog whose forecasts have brought thousands of faithful followers to Gobbler’s Knob each year on Feb. 2.
They said “the seer of seers, prognosticator of all prognosticators,” has been forecasting weather since 1887.
Over the course of his 136 years of prognosticating the length of winter, the board of directors said, Punxsutawney Phil, unlike some meteorologists today, can claim 100 percent accuracy.
As pointed out by the center in a news release, Phil’s journey to become a legend in the world of weather began with the early-Christian holiday of Candlemas Day, held on Feb. 2.
On that day, they note, Christians would take their candles to the church to have them blessed. This, they felt, would bring blessings to their households for the rest of winter.
The celebration was memorialized by an English folksong:
If Candlemas be fair and bright, Come, Winter, have another flight;
If Candlemas brings clouds and rain, Go Winter, and come not again.
It continues a German tradition of watching the behavior of a hedgehog (cousin to the groundhog) on Feb. 2.
As the legend has it, if the animal saw its shadow on that day, there would be a second winter.
If there was no shadow, spring would arrive early.
The Inner Circle of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club has existed as the caretakers of Punxsutawney Phil and the perpetuators of the Groundhog Day legend since 1899.
In 1958, Punxsutawney Phil announced that it was a United States “Chucknik,” rather than a Soviet Sputnik, that became the first man-made satellite to orbit the earth.
In 1981, Punxsutawney Phil wore a yellow ribbon in honor of the American hostages in Iran.
In 1986, Phil and three members of the Groundhog Club Inner Circle went to Washington, D.C., to meet President Ronald Reagan.
In 1993, Phil’s fame skyrocketed with the Columbia Pictures release of “Groundhog Day,” the movie starring Bill Murray as a Pittsburgh TV weatherman.
Accompanied by members of the Inner Circle, Phil traveled to Indianapolis in 2015 to participate in the March Madness Basketball Bracket Picking Challenge against Dick Vitale.
The induction ceremony for Phil is scheduled for Feb. 1 at noon. The groundhog will join other notable figures such as Dr. Louis Uccellini, the former director of the National Weather Service and former assistant administrator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; Dr. Joel Myers, the founder of AccuWeather; and Weather Channel meteorologists Jen Carfagno and Jim Cantore.
The ceremony is open to the public with an $8 admission to the Weather Discovery Center. A reception will follow with punch, groundhog cookies and the chance to meet Phil.
More details are available at weatherdiscovery.org.