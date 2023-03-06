Four weaving studios/guilds in Pennsylvania, including The Artists Hand Gallery in downtown Indiana, are receiving a recently invented, patent-pending weaving tool for their students’ use from The Weaver’s Perfect Memory LLC of Indiana.
These donations are made possible through Weaver’s Perfect Memory’s selection as a recipient of a 2023 Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program grant through the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
CEAP is designed by the PCA to provide small grants to creative entrepreneurs who aspire to start their own for-profit business or who operate an existing for-profit micro business.
“The CEAP grant gives us the opportunity to share our passion to educate and to support the arts,” Alan Luckey said.
Weaver’s Perfect Memory LLC is a newly established small manufacturing company, devoted to the production and sales of an innovative tool to assist weavers in their craft.
Its stated mission is to produce this patent-pending hand-crafted wooden tool with perfection, simplicity, and economy.
Weaver’s owners Alan and Rhonda Luckey said they strive to be artist-focused and responsive to the perspectives of the diverse audience of fiber artists and educators.
“Weaving is an art form, opening doors to color and design with infinite possibilities,” said Rhonda Luckey, a long-time fiber artist. “Weaving is also an education in mastering the mechanics of the loom. Remembering the pattern drafts while threading the heddles and treadling the weaving pattern is demanding and can be intimidating.”
She said the Weaver’s Perfect Memory is designed to help weavers have confidence that their threading and treadling are correct.
Luckey is an educator, engineer, builder, musician and artisan, with more than a half-century of experience designing and building fine furniture, guitars, airplanes and homes. He also has been an educator, speaker, and coach for students at Indiana Area School District, Marion Center Area High School and Purchase Line High School.
“We are so encouraged by the response we are receiving from the Commonwealth’s fiber art community,” Alan Luckey said.
The Artists Hand Gallery in downtown Indiana is the first studio to receive the Weaver’s Perfect Memory.
“The Artists Hand is thrilled to be one of the first places the Weaver’s Perfect Memory will be demonstrated,” gallery owner Brian Jones said. “Our studio at the back of the gallery serves the local art community with a space for creativity.”
On Feb. 23, resident artist and weaver Sandy Trimble, joined by Alan Luckey, demonstrated the Weaver’s Perfect Memory to new and experienced weavers at The Artists Hand.
“We are fortunate to have Sandy as our resident weaver,” Jones said. “She provides instruction and inspiration for artists, and now those interested in learning more about weaving with the Luckeys’ invention can do so.”
Dates for classes in weaving at The Artists Hand will be scheduled for the summer and appear on TheArtistsHandGallery.com website.
“I admit that I was initially skeptical, but once I saw how easily my students were able to adapt their process and begin doing a more complex weave pattern, I was amazed,” Trimble said. “As a weaver of 35 years I can see immense potential for teaching as well as for designing my own work, knowing that using the Weaver’s Perfect Memory will enable me to design more complex weaves.”
Jones said friends can also sign up there for a newsletter announcing classes.
To learn more about the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program, one may see the www.arts.pa.gov website.