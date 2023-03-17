The commonwealth is providing $1 million to help West Mahoning Township rebuild a municipal building destroyed in a March 2, 2022, fire.
Area lawmakers said Thursday that the Commonwealth Financing Authority is providing more than $3.1 million for numerous Indiana County municipal projects and purchases.
Much of the money is coming from CFA's Local Share Account, created by the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development and Gaming Act (Act 71 of 2004), which provides for the distribution of gaming revenues through the CFA to support projects in the public interest within Pennsylvania.
The largest LSA grant is $1 million to West Mahoning Township.
“This grant money will go a long way in helping to build a new township building and ensure that operations are up and running to support area residents,” said state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, who joined state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, and other lawmakers in announcing various grants throughout Pittman's 41st Senatorial District.
“At a time when many families and communities are feeling a strain from inflation, state investments play an even greater role in helping to strengthen our local region,” Pittman said. “I’m glad to have worked with my fellow elected officials to help secure this funding, which will ensure the advancement of several projects for the benefit of area residents throughout Indiana County.”
Smith was there on March 3, 2022, with Indiana County Board of Commissioners Chairman R. Michael Keith, touring, as Smith put it, "a structure that facilitates efficient operations and serves the public's needs."
There were no injuries in the fire. Marion Center, Dayton, Plumville District, Rural Valley, Perry Township, Ringgold, Lindsey, Elderton District and Armagh-East Wheatfield volunteer firefighters were among those called out by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
“Initial reports indicated explosions within the building prior to the fire,” Marion Center officials reported on their Facebook page. “Units were on scene roughly five hours working to extinguish the blaze with no injuries reported.”
However, a state police fire marshal from Troop C in Ridgway said, while the fire was undetermined in nature, there were no suspicious circumstances discovered.
“We lost three trucks, grader, backhoe and roller and the entire building,” township Secretary Nancy Holmes said in an email to The Indiana Gazette following the fire.
Elsewhere in Indiana County, CFA is providing a $500,000 Multimodal Transportation Fund grant for West Wheatfield Township, to help with the cost of the replacement of the Caroline Street Bridge superstructure within the township.
The Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth.
“I applaud these grant recipients for taking the initiative in applying for these competitive grants, and am glad we were able to work as a team to secure this funding,” said state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana. “The investments being made through these grants help grow and sustain our local communities and improve the quality of life for their residents.”
The other grants are Local Share Account awards:
• A $400,000 grant was awarded to the Indiana County Municipal Services Authority to upgrade the water treatment plant located in Rayne Township. The authority also received a $90,090 grant for a water treatment plant upgrade project in Pine Township.
• Blairsville Municipal Authority received a $344,000 grant to rehabilitate the sanitary sewer system along Liberty Street between 4th Avenue and Graff Street located in Blairsville Borough.
• Indiana Borough received a $202,025 grant for a project to replace the Marsh Run gabion.
• The Central Indiana County Water Authority was awarded $150,000 to replace the existing water line located along South Main Street in Homer City Borough.
• Indiana County received $150,000 for improvements to the Buttermilk Falls entrance road located in West Wheatfield Township.
• Clymer Borough was awarded $84,554 to purchase new street signs and parking meters.
• White Township received $94,977 for upgrades to Kennedy-King Park and $81,230 for a road safety improvement project.
• Saltsburg Borough received $73,971 for a new tractor.
Pittman and Smith also announced for Jefferson County:
• Young Township is getting $250,000 to modernize and improve accessibility of the Walston Recreational Area.
• Bell Township is getting $192,420 for the purchase of a new vehicle.
Among projects Pittman, Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-Hempfield Township, and Rep. Jill Cooper, R-Murrysville, announced for Westmoreland County:
• West Wheatfield Township is getting $297,000 to expand the fire station located in Bolivar Borough.
• Loyalhanna Township is getting $99,980 to purchase a backhoe.
• Fairfield Township is getting $85,689 to purchase and outfit a new utility truck to replace the township’s existing utility truck.
• Derry Township is getting $58,500 to retrofit two stormwater management ponds within the Spring Crest Community residential development.
• On behalf of the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department, Derry Township is getting $35,000 to purchase two new inflatable river rescue boats.
Among projects Pittman and Reps. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) and Abby Major (R-Ford City) announced for Armstrong County:
• Westmoreland County Municipal Authority received $1 million for a lead service line replacement project that will take place within both Armstrong and Westmoreland Counties.
• A $460,000 grant was awarded to Wayne Township for the purchase a 24-acre parcel of land with two large equipment garages.
• A $139,005 grant will be used by Apollo Borough to purchase a dump truck and police vehicle.