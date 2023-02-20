West Shamokin High School students are showing their appreciation for local veterans through a monument they’ve designed for placement on campus.
Student council leaders are raising $10,000 for the project, including a black granite stone carved into the shape of Pennsylvania and engraved with “West Shamokin Honors Those Who Serve.”
The stone, about three feet tall and five feet wide, will also include emblems from the five military branches, along with sitting areas for students and a walkway made of 300 to 350 paver stones that will be engraved with the names of veterans from Armstrong County and other areas of the state.
The idea came from discussions students had about providing a meeting spot on campus that all can enjoy, and it evolved into an effort to honor veterans.
“We are so proud of our community and the example they set for us as we go through life, especially our veterans here,” students wrote in a letter to the community seeking donations for the project. “We want to show our appreciation for the veterans in our community, and that is why we’ve decided to design a monument to be placed on campus.”
The monument will be erected at a corner near the front and side of the school building near the baseball diamond, visible to visitors as they come onto campus.
The students meet regularly to manage the project, said Mike Cornetti, an Advanced Placement economics and history teacher at the high school who serves as the effort’s faculty advisor. Students worked with contractors to design the monument and have helped solicit and review bids for the project.
“I’m very proud of what they’ve done,” Cornetti said. “They’re good kids.”
Senior Niko Buffone, junior Maggie Byers and sophomore Lucy Dean are the student council leaders overseeing the project.
Students hope to raise $10,000 for the project. Two local contractors, First Impression Landscape and Carson Boyer Funeral Home are donating labor and much of the material at cost. The money raised will cover the many expenses associated with the project, including the granite monument. Students will sell the walkway paver stones for engraving in the spring to families who want to honor loved ones at the memorial.
Construction is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks, with completion planned in time for Veterans Day. Cornetti said the school tech department would do the paver engraving as another way to bring more students into the project.
Donations can be submitted to: “WSHS STUCO- Veterans Memorial,” either by dropping it off at the high school or mailing it to West Shamokin Jr./Sr. High School, 178 Wolf Drive, Rural Valley, PA 16249.