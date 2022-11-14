The Wolf administration last week announced further steps by the commonwealth to achieve Gov. Tom Wolf’s goal of ensuring that Pennsylvania secures at least one spot as one of the nation’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs.
Such hubs will have the aim of industrial sector decarbonization, with a focus on heavy manufacturing. State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said one possibly location for such a hub is in Westmoreland County.
Struzzi said Wolf’s desire to pursue funding for a regional clean hydrogen hub falls right in line with his Energy Sustainability and Investment Act, though Struzzi proposed use of existing COVID-19 Response Restricted Account funding while Wolf proposed tapping the federal 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
A Energy Sustainability and Investment Act that Struzzi proposed last spring, which would include that COVID-19 funding plan, passed the state House, 126-72, but languished in the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.
Last week, however, Wolf signed House Bill 1059 which established a $50 million per year H2 tax credit specifically for a manufacturing facility that is part of a Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub as designated by the U.S. Department of Energy.
In partnership with Team Pennsylvania, Wolf said, the commonwealth submitted a concept paper to the Department of Energy to establish an H2Hub known as the Decarbonization Network of Appalachia (DNA H2Hub).
“Pennsylvania’s historical strengths in energy and industrial productivity mean that we are well-positioned to lead the energy transition towards deep decarbonization,” said Abby Smith, Team Pennsylvania Foundation president and CEO. “And Team Pennsylvania’s ability to accelerate economic growth through public-private partnership will be leveraged to support an application for a hydrogen hub that will keep Pennsylvania economically competitive for generations to come.”
The DNA H2Hub concept submitted to the Department of Energy is the next step in the process to be considered for one of at least six Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs eligible for $8 billion through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand the use of clean hydrogen in the industrial sector.
Clean hydrogen and other alternative forms of energy were a topic in August for a hearing by the state House Majority Policy Committee.
There, Matt Mangum, business opportunity manager for Shell, said Pennsylvania needed “basic legislative and regulatory building blocks” to be considered for one of the first regional clean hydrogen hubs in America.
Mangum’s company built its Beaver County ethane cracker plant in Monaca. According to a study by Robert Morris University, it created an estimated 34,000 jobs over nine years of construction.
Mangum and others said western Pennsylvania’s access to the Marcellus Shale and the neighboring states of Ohio and West Virginia make the region a prime candidate to be a hub.
“Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse,” said state Rep. Eric Nelson, R-Greensburg, at that policy committee hearing. “We are America’s largest net exporter of electricity and second largest producer of natural gas. This is our time to once again lead the nation in hydrogen development and secure the thousands of construction and manufacturing jobs coming with this new technology.”
Speakers at the hearing said Pennsylvania needed public-private relationships with companies like Shell and U.S. Steel Corp., along with partnerships with West Virginia and Ohio.
Pipelines would also be needed to transport the hydrogen to plants and other users. Bill Roland, director of government affairs for Peoples Natural Gas, told the committee the science isn’t exact as to what percentage of hydrogen can be mixed with natural gas in existing pipelines.
Joe Wells of the Latrobe Bulletin, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette, contributed to this story.