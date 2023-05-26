Westmoreland County Community College is conducting registration for summer credit classes which will be offered in four sessions, with the first beginning Tuesday.
The sessions will be conducted in several formats, including on-ground classes at the White Township (Westmoreland-Indiana County) center as well as campuses and centers in Youngwood, Mt. Pleasant, Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington and Uniontown.
Also available are remote classes, taught at specific times via web conferencing, and a blend of remote and traditional classes.
The 10-week session and the first five-week session start Tuesday, May 30, with an eight-week session starting June 12 and the second five-week session beginning July 3.
Classes are open to current and new students, including those who attend other colleges and universities.
High school juniors and seniors, with recommendation from their guidance counselors or principals, also are eligible to take courses at Westmoreland and earn college credit.
For a complete schedule, visit the westmoreland.edu/summer website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.