A complete tentative schedule has been released for the Delaney Chevrolet Westsylvania Jazz and Blues Festival on May 27 in downtown Indiana’s IRMC Park.
Some events also will take place on Friday, May 26, including a 5:30 p.m. Indiana Theater performance featuring Joe Saylor, an Indiana native, known to viewers of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” as “The Cowboy Drummer,” as well as Grammy-nominated saxophonist, composer and bandleader Patrick Bartley, bassist and multi-hyphenate musician Philip Kuehn and jazz pianist Emmet Cohen.
Kuehn also hails from Indiana and formerly played with Saylor at Indiana Area Senior High School as well as on the Colbert house band.
Tickets are available via Showclix.
Then on Saturday, May 27, events will start at 11 a.m. with a high school student band performance. The band is to be announced.
Then at noon it is Jazz In Your Face, a Johnstown-based band that performs Big Band-era music, sometimes filtered through a contemporary lens. JIYF’s repertoire also includes bebop, cool jazz, and jazz and Latin standards.
Next at 1:15 p.m. is Blues Attack, an award-winning keystone in the Pittsburgh blues scene, featuring Gregg Krupa (guitar and vocals) who has twice been named Best Blues Guitar Player by the Blues Society of Western Pennsylvania.
From 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. there will be a student clinic with Joe Saylor and Philip Kuehn at the Indiana Theater.
Meanwhile, at 2:30 p.m., the Norside Organ Trio will perform. Guitarist Glenn Strother describes this Pittsburgh-based band’s sound as “Rust Belt Funk,” incorporating elements of blues, jazz, funk and rock & roll while honoring the tradition of the organ trio (a jazz ensemble that includes a Hammond organ).
At 3:45 p.m. there’s Soulful Femme, a blues duo featuring vocalist Stevee Wellons and guitarist Cheryl Rinovato.
Each is an award-winning artist in her own right, that has performed with Mavis Staples, Robert Cray, Samantha Fish,
Joanne Shaw Taylor, Ana Popovic, Tommy Castro, Shemekia Copeland, Bernard Allison, Jeremiah Johnson, and Mike Zito.
Joe Saylor then will perform at 5:30 p.m., followed at 7:30 p.m. by Toronzo Cannon, a Chicago bus driver turned multiple Blues Music Award nominee.
Admission is always free to the day-long festival, whose lineup runs the gamut from student performances to regional acts and rising stars, to international touring artists. After-hours shows at local venues will keep the party going following the final performance. The after-hours schedule will be announced shortly.
