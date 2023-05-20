Westsylvania Festival logo
Submitted

A complete tentative schedule has been released for the Delaney Chevrolet Westsylvania Jazz and Blues Festival on May 27 in downtown Indiana’s IRMC Park.

Some events also will take place on Friday, May 26, including a 5:30 p.m. Indiana Theater performance featuring Joe Saylor, an Indiana native, known to viewers of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” as “The Cowboy Drummer,” as well as Grammy-nominated saxophonist, composer and bandleader Patrick Bartley, bassist and multi-hyphenate musician Philip Kuehn and jazz pianist Emmet Cohen.