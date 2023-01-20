HARRISBURG — While the state House remains stalled over rules, the state Senate is continuing to act on legislation that is being sent to the other chamber of the General Assembly for consideration, and beginning the process of considering Gov. Josh Shapiro's cabinet nominees, including a Westmoreland County native.
On Wednesday, the Senate voted 49-0 to approve Senate Bill 84, a measure eliminating a section from the state’s Education Code that prohibits a teacher from wearing any dress, mark, emblem, or insignia indicative of his or her faith or denomination.
The bill is co-sponsored by six lawmakers, with primary sponsors being Sens. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York County, and Judy Schwank, D-Berks County.
Other co-sponsors include Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson County.
Phillips-Hill and Schwank said SB 84 would align Pennsylvania with every other state in the nation in preserving and protecting First Amendment rights for educators.
“This long overdue legislation needs to reach the governor’s desk to make Pennsylvania the 50th state to eradicate this archaic law once and for all,” Phillips-Hill said. “With its broad, bipartisan support from legislators and a diverse coalition of stakeholders, this bill will uphold William Penn’s founding principles that our Commonwealth stands for religious freedom and tolerance.”
The senators argue the existing archaic law violates the First Amendment.
“It’s a First Amendment right to express your religious beliefs. Everyone, and most certainly our educators, should be free to exercise that right in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. This is not an endorsement of any one religion; it allows people of all faiths to express themselves,” Schwank said.
Throughout the late 1800s and early 1900s, the Ku Klux Klan supported similar laws across the nation due to anti-Catholic sentiment at the time. Pennsylvania’s original 1895 law served as the model for three dozen states that pursued similar anti-First Amendment laws. Today, Pennsylvania is the only state in the nation with this law in place. Nebraska was the most recent state to repeal its law in 2017.
The Senate also is mulling over the governor's nominees, including one announced Thursday, as Shapiro named Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry to be his permanent successor as attorney general.
The governor noted that Henry was his first deputy while he was attorney general, and said she had decades of experience as a prosecutor.
"I have complete confidence in her ability to represent the Commonwealth, and I look forward to continuing to work together to ensure the people of Pennsylvania can be safe and feel safe in their communities,” Shapiro said.
Henry was raised in Westmoreland County, graduated from Greensburg-Salem public schools and served for a time as an intern in the Westmoreland County District Attorney's office. She is a graduate of Allegheny College and the Widener University School of Law.
Before becoming first deputy attorney general, Henry worked for the Westmoreland County Legal Aid Office, and clerked for now retired Lancaster County President Judge Michael Georgelis, before serving for more than 20 years in the Bucks County District Attorney's office.
“The work Governor Shapiro did in the Office of Attorney General is the gold standard in restoring institutional integrity,” Henry said. “I am humbled by the trust Gov. Shapiro has placed in me and Pennsylvanians should expect the Office of Attorney General to stay strong, be bold, and continue to do groundbreaking work on their behalf under my stewardship."
Henry and other Shapiro nominees will require ratification in the Senate.
"The process of evaluating Gov. Shapiro’s cabinet nominees has just begun, and we will fully exercise the Senate's due diligence before considering the nominations," said Kate Flessner, communications director for Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana. "Their names were read across the desk and referred to the Senate Rules and Executive Nominations committee on Jan. 18. Each of the individuals will need to complete the appropriate paperwork to be filed, and will need to begin their outreach to members of the Senate, prior to their nominations being sent to the appropriate Senate Standing Committee for the purpose of holding a nomination hearing."