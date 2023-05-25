Standing more than 100 feet tall and containing more than 175 tons of concrete, 25 tons of steel and approximately 16 miles of welding wire, a new cross towers over Hilltop Baptist Church in White Township.
It will also become the largest cross in Pennsylvania, towering 40 feet over the Jumonville Cross in Fayette County, which previously held the record.
“We weren’t even looking at the record,” Jack Lucas, pastor of Hilltop, said. “We were just looking at sharing hope in our community that needs to be shared.”
Construction began Wednesday morning with a team made up entirely by church members. The cross, which was funded through donations from the congregation, will be available to view starting today.
The idea for the cross was presented in December by Lucas and members approved of the idea.
“The Lord’s blessed us with some great talent,” he said. “We have two men who are certified welders and one of them has been welding for over 47 years.”
While the cross will stand tall, more work will be done on the cross to polish the construction and spruce up the area around it. Trim work will begin on Thursday and it will take several weeks to build a walkway area complete with sitting areas.
“Our goal is to share Jesus Christ like we’ve never been able to before,” Lucas said.
