A White Township-based company has been dismissed as a defendant in litigation brought by a Plum Borough man who allegedly suffered a number of health complications and diminished value of his property, after fracking was conducted nearby.
Petroleum Service Partners Inc. and EQT Production Company of Canonsburg were dismissed on Nov. 18 from the suit filed by Robert Teorsky of New Kensington in Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas against those companies as well as Penneco Environmental Solutions LLC, Dakota Oil & Gas Company and Sedat Inc., all of Delmont.
According to a report Tuesday in the Pennsylvania Record legal publication, Teorsky's suit as filed on April 13 said his "water supply is contaminated with elevated levels of total coliform, iron, manganese, sodium, E. Coli, methane and hexachlorocyclopentadiene."
It also said fracking caused Teorsky to "be exposed to combustible gases, hazardous chemicals, threats of explosions and fire," and that his property "has been harmed and diminished in value.” It also alleged that Teorsky "has been caused to become physically ill manifesting in burning skin, shortness of breath, burning eyes, headaches, nausea, sore throat, decreased appetite, loss of smell and loss of taste."
Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge John T. McVay Jr. has been hearing the case and approved the motion to dismiss the two defendants on Nov. 18.
According to the Pennsylvania Record, EQT Production Company filed preliminary objections in the case on July 11, Penneco filed similar objections on July 12, and on Sept. 9, Petroleum Service Partners Inc. filed an answer to the complaint, along with new matter and a cross-claim against all of its co-defendants.
Petroleum Service Partners Inc. said it operates a well near the plaintiff's residence along Old Leechburg Road in Plum Borough, but the well known as "George E. Milkos 3 is not an injection well" and the White Township company said it had no ownership or control over another nearby well belonging to Sedat.
"The George E. Milkos 3 Well has cemented surface casing and cemented intermediate casing installed in the walls of the well, providing a double barrier against possible leaks from the wellbores into any freshwater formation," the Petroleum Service Partners Inc. filing continued. "Upon information and belief, no gas or other hazardous substance has escaped from the George E. Milkos 3 Well, nor is there any evidence that any substance from that well has affected or damaged plaintiff’s property.”
Also according to the legal publication, the White Township company also was informed by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Nov. 1, 2021, "of a potential gas migration incident within 2,500 feet of the George E. Milkos 3 Well."
Petroleum Service Partners said, in response to the DEP’s letter, it hired G&G Gas, Inc. to assist in determining if the George E. Milkos 3 Well was migrating. G&G Gas Inc. found "there was no bubbling in the water and that no migration had occurred. Any contamination of plaintiff’s fresh water supply came from a source other than defendant’s George E. Milkos 3 Well."