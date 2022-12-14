The Tri-County Workforce Investment Board Inc. has honored Employers of the Year in each of its three service counties, Armstrong, Butler, and Indiana.
As honored last week, the winners, Miller Fabrication Solutions in Homer City, SinterMet LLC in Kittanning and Butler Health System, were cited for significant contributions to the workforce development system within the region.
WIB said the award highlights the collaboration of business and workforce development in the three counties:
• Miller Fabrication Solutions is a fully integrated, strategic partner with its customers and has approximately 400 employees across three plant locations (two in Jefferson County, one in Indiana County) that total 500,000 square feet in floor space, with around 80 employees at the Homer City facility.
Miller Fabrication Solutions employs ten times as many employees in 2022 than it did 15 years ago when it first began operating the Homer City plant. The mission of Miller Fabrication Solutions is to produce high-quality parts and assemblies by continually improving internal processes.
Miller Fabrication was cited as a vital part of the Indiana County Manufacturing Consortium and has been a leader in discussions about how the industry can be sustainable, future-proof, and nimble in addressing supply chain and demand challenges that the industry faces.
In December 2021 Miller planner Nicole Domres was chosen as the 2021 Woman of Excellence in Metal Forming & Fabricating by MetalForming magazine. In her role, she schedules production for four global OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) customers.
Miller Fabrication also works with youth pipeline development, including a project with Indiana Area School District and Catalyst Connection called “What’s so Cool about Manufacturing.” Miller Fabrication also awards scholarships to local students planning to work in or advocate for the manufacturing industry after they graduate from college.
• SinterMet LLC is a global manufacturer of tungsten carbide, titanium carbide, and ceramic rolls for bar, rod, and wire rolling in ferrous and nonferrous rolling mills. SinterMet, then a subsidiary of ASKO Inc., was the first company to locate in the West Hills Industrial Park near Kittanning, and has been part of the Armstrong County community for 46 years.
SinterMet has 81 employees in its two facilities (Kittanning and Lima, Ohio), and is committed to four guiding principles: Quality, Productivity, Customer Service and Employee Involvement.
The company continues to prioritize the safety of all staff and allows for additional flexibility. Up-to-date CDC recommendations are consistently provided and followed. SinterMet LLC has partnered with local vocational institutions to educate students in the manufacturing industry. The Company hosted a field trip and lunch for Lenape Machining students in November 2022. SinterMet has also partnered with PA CareerLink for local job postings in hopes to hire from within the local community, and it is committed to give back to charitable organizations (Toys for Tots, Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter).
• Butler Health System consists of two hospitals, Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital.
It has remained an independent community health system for over a century and continues to grow to meet the needs of the patients they serve, a commitment it expects to continue even with a pending merger with Excela Health.
BHS employs 3,000 people and over 270 providers, making it the largest employer in Butler County and the largest healthcare employer in Clarion County. BHS offers patient access to nationally recognized quality care in cardiology, palliative care, and maternity as well a broad range of surgical, medical, emergency, and psychiatric services.