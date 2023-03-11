Ben Franklin/Eisenhower Elementary School held an Academic Science Fair on March 1 in the HUB/Ohio Room at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. More than 30 participants entered a total of 26 projects this year.
The event was sponsored by Dr. Nathan McElroy, a chemistry professor at IUP, and organized and hosted by Selar Sulaiman and Samantha Julin.
The projects were judged by a group of professional local judges from IUP, Eisenhower Elementary School and Indiana County Conservation District. Each participant received a certificate, science goodies and a trophy.
The winners are, fifth grade: Lenia Ali, first; Landon Jablunovsky, Jaliah Deaton and Bryn Stracka, second; and Jordan Jamison, Jude Julin and Mark Bond, third; fourth grade: Bryce Kyler, first; Samuel Hawk, second; and Madison Nickels, Libby Sarneso and Anna Bond, third; third grade: Isabella Pruger, first; Bennett Jablunovsky and Jeremiah Kilpatrick, second; and Nailah Briscoe and McKenna Livingston, third; second grade: Kara Kyler and Noreen Eldaly, first; Jacob Bukosky, second; and Emmery Edmonds and Maci Logue, third; kindergarten: Wyatt Gamble, first; Grace Peter, second; and Apollo Green and Josiah Pruger, third; Pre-K: Leigha Robinson and Naiilee Pratt, second.