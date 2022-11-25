White Township-based Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 is highlighting the regional projects that had active work during the 2022 construction season in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties.
“Our roadways and bridges are vital to having a successful Commonwealth infrastructure,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “Safe and well-maintained roadways strengthen and improve travel and commerce across Pennsylvania which benefits all of us.”
Overall highlights in the region included nearly 560 miles of road maintenance and putting out bids to repair or replace 16 bridges.
These improvements included projects supported and accelerated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In 2022 alone the BIL brought approximately $20.6 million in additional funding that was allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization partners:
• Southwestern PA Commission MPO which includes Butler, Armstrong, and Indiana counties which received $112.9 million.
• North Central RPO which includes Jefferson County received $11.3 million.
• Northwest RPO which includes Clarion County received $12.6 million.
“We were able to add more bridge projects to our construction schedule because of the additional funding and for that, we’re grateful,” said PennDOT District 10 Executive Brian Allen, P.E. “Our construction, maintenance and design units each played a vital part in accomplishing our projects as part of our goal to maintain our roadways and keep them safe for the regional motorists.”
Notable projects completed in 2022 include replacement of Cunningham Culverts on Route 422 in Armstrong Township, Indiana County. The $5.7 million job was completed in July 2022.
Also, resurfacing and patching approximately 22.9 miles of Routes 4422, 422, 3024, 286, 210 and 403 in various townships in Indiana County, which included minor drainage and guiderail upgrades, ADA curb ramp updates, base repair, patching and new wearing courses. The $3.2 million job was completed in October 2022.
Also, replacement of Windows Bridge on Route 954 in West Mahoning Township, Indiana County. The $1.2 million job was completed in August 2022.
In nearby areas, projects included:
• Replacement of three structures carrying Route 56 over Sugar Hollow Run in Apollo Borough and northern and southern tributaries to the Kiskiminetas River in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County. The $5 million job was completed in October 2022.
• Resurfacing approximately 6.6 miles of Route 36, in Oliver, Beaver and Rose townships, Jefferson County, from Brookville south to Heathville-Ohl Road, which included minor drainage and guiderail upgrades, base repair, and new wearing courses. The $4.6 million job was completed in October 2022.
Notable ongoing projects that will continue into 2023 include:
• U.S. 422 Mentch Bridges Eastbound/Westbound Replacement, Cherryhill Township, Indiana County. Project includes the replacement of the Eastbound and Westbound bridges carrying Route 422 over Route 8016 (Ramp D) in Cherry Hill Township with vertical clearance improvements. Anticipated completion for the $7.6 million project is in spring 2024.
• Widening and resurfacing of Oakland Avenue (Route 286) and the U.S. 422 interchange and replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run Creek in in White Township, Indiana. Anticipated completion date for the $19.83 million project is December 2023.
• Safety improvement project on 1.3 miles of Route 28/66 at Goheenville in Pine Township, Armstrong County, including roadway realignment, bridge replacements, continuation of truck climbing lane, and addition of turning lanes at intersecting roads. Anticipation completion date for the $16.6 million project is in fall 2024.
More information about infrastructure in District 10, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D10Results.