Gov. Tom Wolf has announced nearly $45 million in new Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding, including help for a White Township project.
CARES also stands for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Locally, Wolf said, that includes $690,000 to the Indiana County Commissioners for improvements to the Indiana County Food Bank Warehouse, being overhauled at a new location along Philadelphia Street in White Township, just west of the Indiana Borough business district.
The Indiana County Community Action Program is renovating that warehouse, and the CDBG-CV funding will be used to replace outside light poles, the roof, siding, gutters and downspouts, and exterior steel doors and the main entrance, while also making improvements to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.