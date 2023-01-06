Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Foundation jointly announced a state grant of $5 million for a new scholarship program for commonwealth employees and their dependents who are pursuing higher education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania or any other PASSHE university.
“An essential part of building effective government is supporting the employees who serve their fellow Pennsylvanians every single day,” the governor said.
Wolf said the scholarship program will help state employees, and the commonwealth as a whole, to grow and provide the first-class service that Pennsylvanians deserve from their government.
At IUP, Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Patricia McCarthy said the university fully supports initiatives that make higher education more accessible, such as this scholarship opportunity.
“Affordability is a priority for IUP, as reflected in our Tuition Affordability Plan, approved in March 2022, when we reduced tuition by almost 20 percent for Pennsylvania undergraduate students taking 15 credits, and with the December 2022 approval of our tuition reduction, also by almost 20 percent for domestic, out-of-state, undergraduate students taking 15 credits a semester,” McCarthy said.
PASSHE Board of Governors Chair Cindy Shapira hailed what she termed “a strong partnership with the commonwealth,” as well as the grant announced Thursday.
“The State System has frozen tuition for four consecutive years and increased student financial aid in our commitment to provide high-quality education at the lowest possible cost to students,” Shapira said. “These scholarships will further those efforts and open doors of opportunity for many students and working adults.”
McCarthy said IUP also has frozen tuition for four years, and has frozen housing costs for six years.
Beginning with the Spring 2023 term, state employees and eligible dependents will be able to apply to the PASSHE Foundation for a grant of up to $2,000 per academic year for full-time students and up to $1,000 for part-time students. Scholarship funds may be used for expenses including tuition, room and board.
“This additional financial aid is critical for many students to start college, complete their degree and have the advanced skills the state and other employers need,” said Lynn Miller, PASSHE Foundation board chair and retired healthcare executive. “The scholarships enable more students of all ages to get an affordable degree or credential that propels them into good jobs, strengthens the workforce, creates economic security for their families and provides a tremendous return on investment.”
The governor said the scholarship grant follows an October decision by his administration and PASSHE to provide state employees with access to an online degree from Pennsylvania Western University (California, Clarion and Edinboro) at a 20 percent discounted tuition rate.
Wolf and PASSHE officials said foundation scholarships can be applied to any PASSHE course, including those at IUP.
“IUP continues to provide a $1,000 housing scholarship ($500 per semester) for students who choose to live in our on-campus suites,” McCarthy said. “IUP has provided more than $2 million in housing scholarships each year since fall 2021. IUP also has provided more than $15 million in scholarships, above state and federal aid for 2021-22, and 93 percent of fall 2022 first-year admitted students were awarded renewable merit scholarships.”