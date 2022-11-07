The 2022 elections are less than 48 hours from being history.
Those who filled out absentee or mail-in ballots but haven’t mailed them yet should take them to the courthouse, along the 800 block of Philadelphia Street, Indiana, where a drop box is available today until 4 p.m. and on Tuesday until 8 p.m.
The county’s board of commissioners, acting as the county elections board, will convene Tuesday during the hours the polls are open across Pennsylvania, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., for pre-canvassing of mail-in and absentee ballots.
“One authorized representative from each candidate in an election and one representative from each political party shall be permitted to remain in the room during pre-canvassing activities,” the election board said in an agenda for a recent meeting.
Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said she will hold a virtual press conference this morning to tell voters to drop off their mail-in or absentee ballot immediately to ensure it can be counted for Tuesday’s general election.
Last week, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court directed county boards of elections to “segregate and preserve” those ballots, being cast for governor, the U.S. Senate and the state General Assembly.
Indiana County already was setting those ballots aside.
“Currently our voter registration office is setting aside, also guided by our state, to continue setting aside mail-in votes that are either undated or unsigned,” Commissioner Robin A. Gorman said during a special Board of Elections meeting last week.
On Sunday, Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statement “ensuring that every vote counts” Tuesday.
“A cornerstone of our democracy is that every ballot should be counted, and no voter should be disenfranchised simply because they made a minor error in filling out their ballot,” Wolf said. “I encourage all counties to communicate with voters who have submitted ballots with minor but potentially disqualifying errors as soon as possible and allow them to address those errors so their voices can be heard.”
However, on Pennsylvania’s vote.pa.gov website, these are among the instructions: “Seal the inner secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope. Sign and date the voter’s declaration on the outside of the outer return envelope. If you do not complete the declaration on the return envelope your ballot will not be counted.”
On the ballot Tuesday are these contests, listed in order of how they will appear on the ballot (* indicates incumbent, if any):
• Governor and lieutenant governor: Democrats Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis; Republicans Douglas V. Mastriano and Carrie Lewis DelRosso; Libertarians Matt Hackenburg and Tim McMaster; Greens Christina DiGiulio and Michael Bagdes-Canning; and Keystone Party nominees Joe Soloski and Nicole Shultz
• U.S. Senate: Democrat John K. Fetterman; Republican Mehmet C. Oz; Libertarian Erik Gerhardt; Green Richard L. Weiss; and Keystone Party nominee Daniel Wassmer
• U.S. House of Representatives, 14th District (most of Indiana County): *Republican Guy Reschenthaler
• U.S. House of Representatives, 15th District (northern tier of Indiana County): Democrat Mike Molesevich; *Republican Glenn Thompson
• Pennsylvania House, 62nd District (central, southern Indiana County): Democrat Brian Doyle; *Republican Jim Struzzi
• Pennsylvania House, 66th District (northern Indiana County): *Republican Brian Smith