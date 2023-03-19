On its indianapaflowers.com website, visitors are told that, “when you need something special,” Indiana Floral & Flower Boutique at 1680 Warren Road in White Township has beautiful wedding bouquets, fresh flowers to express sympathy, or wonderfully unique gifts for any occasion.
Its owner Julie Silvis has worked with flowers for three decades, including more than two decades in Indiana.
“Because I have been here for so long,” she said recently, “customers come in the door, and I know them. I could have possibly done their weddings (and) all their kids’ school things and now I’m doing their weddings.”
Silvis started working with flowers on her first job in 1992 in Latrobe.
“I graduated from Derry Area High School which had a floral program,” Silvis recalled. “I started working for Indiana Floral in 2000.”
It is a business with a history, dating back to 1912.
“For years it was on Philadelphia Street,” Silvis recalled. “I love to tell people that Indiana Floral has been around for over 100 years. We have a lot of years of great talent under one roof, great designers.”
These days, a merged Indiana Floral & Flower Boutique is located on the road past the rear entrance to the Indiana Mall.
Silvis said she has four full-time and five part-time employees, “including quite a few (who work) a couple days a week.”
Back in 2000, Silvis was employed by a gentleman who owned both Indiana Floral and Flower Boutique.
“He offered (to sell) Flower Boutique,” Silvis said. “I really wanted Indiana Floral.”
He told Silvis around 2010 that he would retire in six years — but he retired in two years instead.
So, Silvis said, “In 2012 I bought Flower Boutique. In 2014 I bought Indiana Floral.”
In 2016, she went on, “I married them and put them in one building so I didn’t have to pay two rents.”
She moved the joint venture to a new building, “so we have a mortgage instead of a rent. Whenever I retire, we have an established business in its own building.”
A ribbon-cutting was held for the Warren Road store on Sept. 13, 2016.
Silvis also suggests that customers call her store direct or drop by, and avoid going to a service that wires flowers.
“People don’t realize, it is better off to call us direct or to come in the store,” the Indiana Floral & Flower Boutique owner said.
According to the website, one also can call the store in advance at (724) 465-4440 to set up an appointment for a consultation.
“We have a wide variety of gift items,” Silvis said.
That includes items that can be given as birthday gifts, or for other reasons.
“I always go for inspirational things,” Silvis said. “I know I have a lot of people who come here who used to go to the Christian book store.”
Indiana Floral & Flower Boutique is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.