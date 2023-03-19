Repine Travel LLC, 2412 Spruce Road, Cherry Tree, keeps busy.
Customers were quick to snap up the brochures for an April 2 trip to see the Penguins play the Philadelphia Flyers.
The travel agency posted on Facebook that half of the brochures for the trip went out March 2, the rest March 3.
The business owned by Bobbie Repine has been specializing in group travel since 2001. Repine herself started specializing in travel advice a lot sooner.
“After I graduated high school, I went to a travel school in Florida,” Repine recalled.
She continued her interest in travel, while setting down roots as a wife and mother. Repine and her husband Ken had three daughters. They now have four grandchildren.
Meanwhile, she worked for a couple of travel agencies here and there.
“I worked for a bus company and planned their trips for eight years,” Repine said.
She’s still doing a lot of bus tours these days, with stops at points in Cambria and Indiana counties.
Within Pennsylvania, they’ll go to Penguin games, casino and shopping trips, and ventures to such destinations as Lancaster’s Sight and Sound Theatre for their performance of “Moses,” are included.
“But then we also do them across the United States,” Repine said.
“We did a three-week western tour last year,” she recalled. “We spent 20 days going across the country and seeing a lot of national parks and going up the California and Oregon coasts. We had a great time.”
Seneca Niagara Casino and Ocean City, Md., are among destinations beyond the state lines this year. Montreal and Quebec are among planned stops over the border in 2023.
“We have quite a few trips planned for this year,” Repine said.
She does cruises, too, reaching out to such destinations as Europe and the Bahamas.
A 10-day trip is planned in June to Iceland & Norway, and to London, aboard the Norwegian Prima.
All of that from a home base where Cambria, Clearfield and Indiana counties meet.
“My office is in my home,” Bobbie Repine said.
Meanwhile, 22 years ago, Repine Travel LLC was started.
There she works with her assistant Lori Deitman, who has been with the company for about eight years.
“Occasionally some of my daughters will help me out,” the Cherry Tree travel agent said.
When they’re not leading their own lives
“My eldest daughter Melissa Repine works at Children’s Hospital, as a clinical coordinator for cancer patients,” she went on. “She does my website.”
The website includes details of upcoming trips, as well as a form for suggested insurance and a COVID waiver form.
“Please know that our first priority must always be your safety and the safety of other participants on a group trip,” the waiver form says. “Our aim is for you to be totally happy in your experience.”
Ken and Bobbie’s middle daughter, Angela Fields, lives in Michigan.
“She helps me with my Facebook page,” Mom said.
That Facebook page has been around since July 31, 2015. It now has more than 900 who have liked it.
“Samantha Foster is my youngest,” Repine said. “She lives in Ebensburg. She will occasionally help me in the office or she’ll escort a bus trip for me.”
In-between, Mom said, “she’s a licensed clinical social worker.”
As for the next generation, “my grandchildren like to travel with me, too,” she said. “Especially my 16-year-old granddaughter Riley, who has been traveling by bus since she was nine months old.”
The grandchildren are Riley, Ruger, Charlie and Lottie.
One can contact Bobbie’s business at http://www.repinetravel.com, by calling (814) 948-7910, emailing repinetravel@yahoo.com or through the Facebook page.