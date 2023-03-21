Work will begin April 3 on bridges in White and Center townships and Homer City Borough, while a Plumcreek Township project scheduled to begin April 1 is being postponed until April 10, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs.
On April 3, Gibbs said, bridge rehabilitation projects are to begin on U.S. Route 422 over Two Lick Creek in White Township and on state Route 3016 over Two Lick Creek in Homer City and Center Township. Both are expected to take until November 2023 to complete.
The Route 422 project consists of deck and bearing replacements and painting of the existing steel structures.
Work is weather dependent. Motorists should expect lane closures in both the eastbound and westbound directions from the state Route 286 (Oakland Avenue) interchange to the state Route 954 (South 6th Street) interchange with Route 422.
Palo Construction of Clarion is contractor for this $9 million project.
Clearwater Construction of Mercer is contractor for a $2 million project that consists of the replacement of the existing bridge carrying state Route 3016 over Two Lick Creek with a two-span, composite, prestressed concrete bulb-tee beam bridge and other miscellaneous construction.
Route 3016 will be closed between the intersections of state Route 3035 and Jacksonville Road and of Jacksonville Road and Riverside Drive. The detour suggested for Homer City motorists goes south on state Route 3035 (Main Street), then right onto state Route 3056 (West Elm Street), right onto state Route 3056 (Old Route 56), and right onto Jacksonville Road (Township Route 902).
From Center Township, motorists are directed to travel on Jacksonville Road (T-902) then turning left onto Route 3056 (Old Route 56 and then Water Street) then turn another left on Route 3035.
In Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, the previously announced traffic detour set to begin on April 1 in connection with the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project has been postponed until April 10.
Then, Margaret Road (State Route 2005) will be closed between U.S. Route 422 to Sunken Valley Road to relocate the remaining utilities, install drainage, and to construct the pier for a new bridge.
The detour will be in place through the end of June, involving Route 422, and state Routes 210, 85, and 2005 (Margaret Road).
The Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project will provide roadway realignment to improve the existing intersection, sight distance and geometrics along the Route 422 corridor between Indiana and Kittanning.
Gibbs said it incorporates two new structures consisting of a two-span steel girder bridge and a concrete box culvert. The two-span bridge is over Cherry Run and spans state Route 2005 (Margaret Road).
The project replaces an existing four-way intersection with a T-intersection relocated at a point approximately 1,600 feet to the west of the existing intersection.
Numerous stormwater management facilities and new wetland areas will be constructed throughout the project limits.
Plum Contracting Inc. of Pittsburgh is contractor for a $25 million project, funded through the surface Transportation Program, with a projected completion date of June 2025.