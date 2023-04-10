A local cigar club will host an international cigar superstar for a night of deals and promotions.
The Indiana Cigar Club, located on Wayne Avenue in White Township, will host a “Rocky Patel Night,” with special guest Nish Patel, whose website describes him as “the Swiss Army Knife” of the Rocky Patel Cigar company, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.
“Unlike McDonald’s, there is a Rocky Patel,” said Kevin Davis, owner of the cigar club. “(He owns) one of the biggest selling brands in the world.”
Davis feels honored someone as notable as Patel, who is the brother of Rocky Patel, would visit Indiana.
His combined knowledge of the manufacturing process and celebrity status makes him a powerhouse in the industry, Davis said.
Patel, who was born in Nairobi, Kenya, before moving to the U.S., held the position of executive vice president, which “immediately added stability” to the company in 2004, according to the company’s website.
These days, Patel is mostly focusing on traveling and promoting the cigar brand across the world.
“When he does events, he’s going to major cities,” Davis said, “Getting a man of his stature to little ol’ Indiana is big deal.”
The Indiana Cigar Club said in an announcement on its Facebook page a food truck and many door prizes will be available to participants in addition to Patel’s visit.