Correcting an Indiana Gazette report in Friday’s edition, Democrats will have two choices to offer for White Township supervisor in November — one of whom wasn’t on the Republican primary ballot.
While all three Republican candidates received Democratic write-in votes, so did Fred Heilman, a member of the board of directors of Friends of White’s Woods.
As pointed out in an email to the Gazette by his wife, Pat Heilman, who also is involved with FWW, Fred Heilman received 52 write-in votes. He also received one write-in as “F. Heilman.”
A further perusal of the results as certified by the county board of elections last week confirmed that.
Veteran White Township Supervisor George Lenz was the other Democratic nominee, receiving 32 write-in votes — 26 as George Lenz, two each as George Lentz and George E. Lenz, and one each as G. Lenz and Geo. Lentz.
Lenz came in second in the Republican voting for two nominations for the White Township board, with 877 votes to 885 for former township employee Tim Vislosky.
Supervisor A.E. Gene Gemmell came in third with 785 votes in the GOP primary.
Only 10 write-ins were needed to qualify for consideration in the Democratic primary for supervisor, as only 10 signatures were required on petitions to get on the primary ballot.
Both Vislosky and Gemmell also exceeded the 10-vote bar in the Democratic write-in count, with Vislosky netting 21 votes, Gemmell 18 under various names.
Ergo, as Pat Heilman wrote, “there would be two slots for the Dems on November ballot. Fred as a Dem and Lenz as cross-listed.”
Elsewhere:
• In Cherryhill Township, all five Republicans running for supervisor netted Democratic write-in votes.
John C. Gromley edged Bernard John Lieb for the Democratic nod for the six-year seat, 24 to 21 for Lieb under five different versions of his name.
That sets up a November contest, as Lieb defeated Gromley, 205-144, in GOP voting.
Gerald Howells netted 19 votes, with four more under other spellings of his name, for the Democratic nod for the four-year seat, while Bob Gahagan received six votes.
Howells also defeated Gahagan for the four-year seat, 292 to 124.
• Jim Bence defeated Evan Bertig, 97-67, for the Democratic nod for Center Township supervisor. Bence received 84 write-ins as Jim Bence, 13 as James Bence, while Bertig received 65 plus two others under other versions of his name.
Bence also defeated Bertig in the Republican voting, 208-149.
• Laura Hutcheson defeated Ganene Smith, 248-155 on the Republican ballot, 49-25 in write-ins on the Democratic ballot, for tax collector in Burrell Township.
• Michael Paul Wilson Sr. (10, eight under other versions of his name), Democrat for Green Township Supervisor. He also defeated Eric D. Freeman, 241-60, in the Republican voting.
• For Saltsburg Council: Peter Deforno 20 Republican and 11 Democratic write-ins, Jody Claypool 19 Republican and 10 Democratic write-ins.
• Jerry Lych (14), Democrat for East Wheatfield Township Supervisor six-year term. He was unopposed for the Republican nomination.
• David Overdorff is the apparent winner of the Democratic nod for supervisor in Brush Valley Township, with eight Democratic votes as David B. Overdorff and seven for David Overdorff.
• Wade McNally is the apparent winner of the Republican nod for supervisor in Grant Township, with 10 votes under four versions of his name.
• Kevin Penrose is the apparent winner of the Republican nod for supervisor in Montgomery Township, with nine votes for “Penrose” and one for “Pinrose.”
Others who would qualify for the November ballot include:
• Tom Smith (14) and Dick Kerner (12), Democrats for Creekside Council.
• Lauren Sombronski (15), Democrat for Buffington Township tax collector.
• David Schurr (30), Republican for Marion Center mayor.
• Dave Kimmel (14, four as David Kimmel), Republican for Plumville mayor.
• Kirby Devaughn (16), Republican for Plumville Council four-year seat; Becky Blystone (16), Republican for Plumville Council two-year seat.
• Samuel Fetterman Jr. (20, 21 under other versions of his name), Republican for Banks Township supervisor.
• Lester Pierce (13, two under other versions of his name), Republican for Conemaugh Township supervisor.
