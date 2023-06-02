Two Indiana County row officers will be on both party ballots for the November election, as will a supervisor in White Township and a school director who had been bumped off the United district ballot over technicalities.
As approved this week by the Indiana County Election Board, District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. and Sheriff Robert E. Fyock, who were unopposed in their respective Republican primaries, also received enough Democratic write-in votes to win that party’s nods for their respective offices.
Fyock received 104 write-in votes just as “Robert Fyock,” and 162 additional votes as Robert E. Fyock, Bob Fyock and just plain Fyock.
Manzi attested that he received 121 votes under a variety of names, including Bob Manzi, Robert Manzi, Bob Manza and Bob Menzie.
Ironically, a document attesting the receipt of those write-ins were certified by Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Randy Degenkolb — who did not receive enough Democratic write-in support to add that nomination to his GOP nod.
He would have needed 100 votes, but only received 83, according to official results certified at a Tuesday meeting of the election board as constituted for 2023 — Common Pleas Judges Thomas M. Bianco and Gina R. Force, and Coroner Jerry Overman Jr.
Meanwhile, veteran White Township Supervisor George Lenz acknowledged receiving 32 write-in votes — 26 as George Lenz, two each as George Lentz and George E. Lenz, and one each as G. Lenz and Geo. Lentz — for the Democratic nod for re-election.
Lenz came in second in the Republican voting for two nominations for the White Township board, with 877 votes to 885 for former township employee Tim Vislosky. Supervisor A.E. Gene Gemmell came in third with 785 votes in the GOP primary.
Only 10 write-ins were needed to qualify for consideration in the Democratic primary for supervisor, as only 10 signatures were required on petitions to get on the primary ballot.
Both Vislosky and Gemmell also exceeded the 10-vote bar in the Democratic write-in count, but Vislosky came in second with 21 votes, while Gemmell had 18 under various names.
In the United School District Region 3, incumbent School Director James J. Fry assured himself a place on both party ballots in the fall with a write-in effort that topped both candidates on the Republican ballot.
Just as “Jim Fry” he received 135 votes, to 121 for Aaron Conway and 105 for Denny J. Blanar — who with his wife had challenged Fry’s right to be on the Region 3 ballots.
Fry was taken off both Democratic and Republican primary ballots for re-election over his failure to file a statement of financial interest in a timely manner.
At the time, Fry said he felt he had an obligation to his daughter Maizee Fry, a sophomore at Robert Morris University who recently required back surgery and will need physical therapy in order to return to the track and field team at RMU, where she was named last fall to the Horizon League’s academic honor roll.
As Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark wrote in his ruling, Fry “acknowledged that a statement of financial interest was not filed with the United School District until March 15 ... approximately eight days after the filing deadline.”
Blanar and his wife, Cheryl, each challenged Fry’s candidacy, with Mr. Blanar aiming at Fry’s Democratic effort and Mrs. Blanar aiming at Fry’s GOP bid.
Mrs. Blanar also sought to bump incumbent School Director Aaron Conway, questioning three of the 12 signatures on his petition in that cross-filing effort.
She zeroed in on Fry’s address as listed in the Pennsylvania Voter Services SURE system — and that Fry had a different address listed on Conway’s petition.
Clark, who upheld all three signatures disputed by Cheryl Blanar, wrote that Fry said both addresses along Climax Road are on the same farm and that he has always voted at the same precinct without issue.
Conway received 89 votes on the Democratic ballot, while Fry received 43 write-in votes.
Blanar received four Democratic write-in votes.
