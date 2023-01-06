Pittsburgh’s WTAE-4 has announced the launch of “WTAE Listens,” a 30-minute public affairs program that will strive to listen to the people who live in and around Pittsburgh about the issues in their communities, and the people they see trying to make things better.
“WTAE Listens hopes to put a spotlight on all issues in western Pennsylvania — both good and bad,” said station President and General Manager Charles W. Wolfertz III.
“We want to have extended conversations with those who have the ability to make changes and to highlight efforts currently in place that are making a difference for our neighbors.”
“WTAE Listens” premieres this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. with a conversation about causes for recent increases in crime among young people in Pittsburgh and potential solutions already being implemented. But it also plans to include conversations in all counties in the Pittsburgh coverage area (or as it would be called for ratings, the Area of Dominant Influence), in portions of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.
“Indiana, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties are all important parts of the WTAE viewing area,” WTAE News Director Jim Parsons said. “As such, we will certainly consider issues that impact those areas when choosing topics for WTAE Listens.”