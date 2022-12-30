Campaign 2022 dominated the news on many occasions during the past year.
Voters gave Democrats an edge statewide, with wins for governor, U.S. Senate and possibly the state House.
Republicans retained the edge in Indiana County as well as in the state Senate. Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, who was not on the ballot, but was named Majority Leader for the coming legislative term.
The year began with reapportionment.
On Feb. 23, state Supreme Court approved splitting Indiana County between the 14th and 15th Congressional Districts, with most of South Mahoning Township in a newly-redrawn 14th covering most of the county and a fraction of South Mahoning being part of a newly-redrawn 15th.
“I feel that, again, we’re not being claimed in a manner that we truly are heard,” said Indiana County Board of Commissioners Chairman R. Michael Keith said. “With this new redistricting, we’re starting to sever Indiana County into slices.”
Keith and his colleagues asked those involved in reapportionment to keep Indiana and Armstrong counties in the same state Senate district (which happened), but also in the same congressional district (which was mapped out under a different process that eventually went to the state Supreme Court).
“Redistricting is a series of tradeoffs — counties can be split for any number of reasons, chief of which would be achieving population equality or preserving communities of interest,” said Khalif Ali, executive director of Common Cause of Pennsylvania.
Lesser entities also can be redrawn, as happened in Indiana Borough, where four wards — one notably larger than the others — were reworked into a two-ward system, one on the eastern end of the borough, one on the western, with roughly the same population.{div class=”subscriber-preview”}In July, Indiana Borough Council Vice President Kaycee Newell explained why reapportionment is needed: The current ward map and distribution of representation on council does not follow the basic principle of one person, one vote.{/div} {div class=”subscriber-only”}She chaired an ad hoc committee that came up with proposed maps for at-large, two-ward, three-ward, four-ward and six-ward divisions to the borough of just over 14,000 residents that is home to Indiana University of Pennsylvania.{/div} {div id=”tncms-region-article_instory_top” class=”tncms-region hidden-print”}Her panel included Council President Dr. Peter Broad in an ex officio role, as well as Administration Chair Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor and councilors Luke DeBuyser and Dr. Sara Steelman.{/div} {div class=”subscriber-only”}Their consensus recommendations were for an at-large system with seven councilors and a two-ward system with an eight-member council, though Newell said, “I would be comfortable with three wards as well.”{/div}Meanwhile, on the state level, candidates criss-crossed the county and commonwealth seeking to succeed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf (who was term-limited) and retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley.
The eventual successor to Wolf, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro, made statewide news with comments in Indiana in the fall of 2021 about the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. He reiterated those comments this fall.
Shapiro did not say he opposed RGGI. On Sept. 24, he said there had to be balance, and reiterated his desire “to bring all the parties together” to discuss energy and environmental issues.
“It is a false choice to say we have to choose between the dignity of work and environmental justice,” Shapiro said. “We can do both.”
Shapiro easily defeated state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County, while Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman edged Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to give Pennsylvania two Democratic senators.
Both Mastriano and Oz emerged from multi-candidate primaries — with Oz’s opponents including Dave McCormick, who called himself “a lifelong conservative, combat veteran and Pennsylvania job creator” — and is the son of Dr. James McCormick, from Plumville.
Most of Indiana County now is in the constituency of U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, who was chosen as Chief Deputy Whip for the Republican U.S. House majority in the 118th Congress.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, who will be House Agriculture Committee chairman in the new Congress, said he would not forget his former constituents.
“(I’m) still a team player for the whole county,” Thompson said at the county GOP’s fall banquet at Indiana Country Club.
Also locally, state Reps. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, and Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, won re-election. Smith was unopposed while Struzzi defeated Democrat Brian Doyle.
Meanwhile, on the same night that ballots were being counted in statewide races, Indiana Borough Council voted 10-0 (with two absent) to reduce the town’s wards from four to two, Ward 1 in the western end of the borough, Ward 2 in the eastern end, and reducing the number of councilors from 12 to eight.
After the Nov. 8 results were certified, the focus shifted to 2023. Campaigning has begun for statewide appeals courts and for Indiana County’s board of commissioners.
Republicans Keith and Robin A. Gorman and Democrat Sherene Hess all said they will seek re-election.
Among the other elections in 2023, in Indiana Borough, Ward 1 (west) shall elect two members, while Ward 2 (east) shall elect one member, all to four-year terms on council.
In 2025, each ward shall elect two members to four-year terms, while Ward 2 also will elect one member to a two-year term.
In 2027, and in each municipal election thereafter, each ward shall elect two members for four-year terms.