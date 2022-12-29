“Slava Ukraine. Heroim slava.”
“Glory to Ukraine. Glory to heroes.”
That exchange was heard in a county commissioners’ meeting in Indiana on March 9, two weeks after Russia began what it called, at least until recently, “Special Military Operation.”
As Russian President Vladimir Putin was quoted by Reuters, it was aimed “for the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.”
Others have seen it differently, including members of Congress who gave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a standing ovation during his address about the “full fledged war” in Ukraine to a joint session in Washington on Dec. 22.
“Against all odds and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn’t fall,” according to Zelenskyy in remarks transcribed by Cable News Network. “Ukraine is alive and kicking.”
Local reaction began early in the conflict. At a March 1 vigil of peace and support at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, attendees heard from Oksana Moroz, a Ukrainian student pursuing a Ph.D. in composition and applied linguistics at IUP:
“On the evening of Feb. 23, I went to bed around 9 p.m., as usual,” Moroz said. “That night my husband strangely said, ‘I have a feeling it will start today.’ I did not pay attention to his words as I wanted to sleep. At around 9:30 p.m. EST, the first airstrike hit Kyiv, then my hometown of Ivano-Frankivsk was attacked by six missile hits. I took my phone and immediately wrote to my dad. My hands were trembling as I was writing, ‘Are you alive?’ Then the very first panic attack in my life happened when I did not see the word ‘online’ next to his name in the messenger app. Since then, my life has been nothing but war and news from Ukraine. I can’t focus on anything; my mind is there and all I care about at this point is for my loved ones to be alive. I am grateful that my father is alive. But we are all traumatized for the rest of our lives.”
On March 9, the Indiana County Board of Commissioners opened with a moment of silence for Ukraine and approved a resolution to “encourage the people of Indiana County, Pennsylvania, to join in offering whatever support can be provided to our Ukrainian friends and neighbors.”
Ola Kaniasty of Indiana who made an impassioned plea to the commissioners to do more than pass a resolution.
“We are in need of your prayers,” said Father Ihor Protsak, pastor of Ukrainian Orthodox churches in Dixonville, Indiana County, and Nanty Glo, Cambria County.
Protsak was born after Ukraine attained its independence from what had been the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, a nation dominated by what became the Russian Federation.
His parents, sisters and other family members still are in Ukraine.
“The situation over there is not good at all,” Protsak continued. “They are standing for the freedom, they are standing for the dignity of our sovereign country.”
He told the commissioners that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA is fundraising to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.
“If you would like to donate you can log onto www.uocofusa.org,” the commissioners stated in their resolution.
Others in the community seeking to help include Indiana’s Refugee Working Group, which in the summer was beginning to focus on bringing in refugees from Ukraine in 2022-23.
Organizers said during its annual planning meeting the group plans to continue supporting families from conflict zones, such as Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar) and Ukraine.
The families from Afghanistan and Ukraine are eligible for Sponsor Circle support.
As explained earlier this year by RWG President Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor, “sponsor circles” are a local extension of a national Homes for Refugees USA program.
Sunhachawi-Taylor said two families from Afghanistan have been settled successfully, past a 90-day period recommended through the Sponsor Circle program.
The group also expected some migrants from Ukraine, and had been in contact with Protsak.
RWG was formed in 2015, during the peak of the Syrian refugee crisis. RWG organizers said the 2015 European migrant crisis, also known internationally as the Syrian refugee crisis, was a period of significantly increased movement of refugees and migrants into Europe.
As the old year drew to a close, the war across the Atlantic came home to Indiana County.
On Dec. 16, the life of Trent Braxton Davis was remembered with a memorial gathering and service at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home in White Township.
Davis, 21, served in the U.S. Army, then volunteered his service to the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which has received help from citizens of 55 nations taking on the Russian invasion.
On a GoFundMe page, his mother recalled Davis going to Ukraine twice — and dying on his second tour there on Nov. 8.
“Trent believed dictators should be fought on all fronts and that the kids of Ukraine deserved to live normal lives without oppression,” Janie Broadbent wrote. “He had the biggest heart and wanted people around the world to have the same freedoms we are afforded in the United States.”
The publication Army Times reports that at least 10 Americans have been killed since the Russians invaded Ukraine.
Broadbent said her GoFundMe account went towards funeral expenses, but with anything left over being given back to the people of Ukraine in some form of aid.
As of Christmas Eve, $7,350 had been raised, well above a $6,500 goal.