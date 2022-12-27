It would take too long to fully and properly cover all the significant deaths of 2022.
Here are 10 of those passings:
• Ten days before Russian forces invaded Ukraine, on Feb. 13, the Ukrainian-American community of Indiana County — and of much of Western Pennsylvania — suffered the loss of Archpriest Father George Hnatko, 89, of Penn Run.
Less than two months after marrying Luba “Lillian” Wierny, on Nov. 10, 1957, Hnatko was ordained a priest at SS. Peter and Paul Church in Lyndora, Butler County.
After an internship in Philadelphia and assignments in Arnold, Pa., and Wilmington, Del., Hnatko came to Holy Ghost Church in Slickville, during which he also began a tenure of more than 50 years as a chaplain at Torrance State Hospital.
In March 1964, he began serving St. John the Baptist parish in Dixonville as well. In May 1966, he was assigned to serve Holy Ascension Church in Nanty Glo along with St. John the Baptist, an assignment that would last 57 years.
He also began working with less fortunate individuals in 1966 at the Eastern Orthodox Foundation.
In 1976 he was selected as the Ukrainian of the year by the Pittsburgh Ukrainian Technological Institute. In the late 1980s he became the dean of the Western Pennsylvania Deanery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
• As the Gazette’s Chauncey Ross wrote for our sibling paper, the Blairsville Dispatch, “pulses race up when fire pagers go off. There’s anticipation and apprehension for volunteer firefighters when they answer the call.”
On March 20, Blairsville firefighters’ pulses raced for another reason: realizing their call to assist Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics was at the home of their chief, George R. “Turk” Burkley, 62.
Burkley was a member of the Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Company, as the Blairsville fire department is known, joining in 1989 and was the fire chief for the last 15 years.
“Turk presented a very high level of integrity. He was very up front and honest with everyone,” said Ab Dettorre, vice president of the Blairsville fire company. “I think the guys realized that and they realized how much time he dedicated to this — an enormous amount of time.”
• Roseann Ricupero Lubold passed away on April 1 at the age of 92.
She was the mother of 10 children, active in the community and owner of Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet.
In 1985, while working at her parents’ banquet facility, Rustic Lodge, she saw a need for a business that would cater to single and working parents, the elderly and those in need of prepared foods made from scratch.
Her Everyday Gourmet was an integral part of the Indiana community for 38 years, providing entrees, soups, salads, breads and signature specialty baked goods, including traditional ethnic and holiday foods.
It closed on Dec. 9, not long after the permanent closing of the Rustic Lodge next door.
Later in the month, the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce announced that Lubold was being named as part of the 2023 class of the chamber’s Business Hall of Fame.
She was named along with the Brody Family of Brody’s Department Store, Robert Marcus of McGregor Motor Co./Marcus and Mack, former Indiana Gazette publisher Mike Donnelly and Todd Brice, who retired last year as CEO of S&T Bank.
• Holly Ankney Woodley, 36, passed away May 24 at her home in Blairsville. She was a member of the Indiana County Republican Committee and served as regional director for the campaign of state Sen. and Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano.
“We have many positive memories of Gilbert, Holly, and (their daughter) Ali working together at numerous political events,” Indiana County Republican Chairman and county Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Randy Degenkolb said in an email to fellow members of the county’s GOP committee.
“Holly Woodley was a true blessing from God,” her husband of 17 years Gilbert eulogized in a Facebook post.
• Gilbert Joseph Zilner, 84, of Indiana, passed away peacefully Sept. 10, after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
As Ross recalled in the Gazette, Zilner left a business legacy literally of Hall of Fame status as the founder of the Indiana-based Diamond Drug corporate empire.
Better known as “Gib” — to the countless whose paths he crossed, the myriad whose hands he shook, the thousand or more whose paychecks he signed — he touched lives and left imprints tough to account for in a formal accounting of his time on Earth, Ross wrote.
“… My father, my friend, my coworker, my mentor and my hero,” Mark Zilner wrote in a Facebook announcement of Gib Zilner’s death. “He was an amazing role model to me, my family and our employees.”
• As the Gazette’s Matthew Burglund wrote, word started to spread on the morning of Sept. 10 that Frank Cignetti had passed away — even to being a national story being covered by ABC, ESPN and many other outlets.
“When you think about how many players and coaches and families he touched, it’s unbelievable,” said Indiana University of Pennsylvania head football coach Paul Tortorella after his team’s emotional 38-35 win at East Stroudsburg. “It really is unbelievable. I can honestly say, in my 27 years here, that I don’t know anyone that didn’t love him.”
Cignetti, 84, was recognized as the patriarch of IUP football (as coach from 1986 to 2005) who also served as athletics director (1982-98), elevated the school’s sports teams to national prominence in the 1980s and ’90s; the revered coaching mentor who served as a shining role model of integrity and compassion for his players and staff; the husband, father and grandfather who put family over football but believed football should be about family; the humble friend who made time for people of all walks of life; and the Christian who never forgot his spiritual backbone.
• A battle with cancer that lasted for much of his tenure in the General Assembly ended with the passing Sept. 14 of retired state Rep. Jeffrey P. (Jeff) Pyle, 58, of Ford City, Armstrong County.
“For over 20 years (almost 25) Jeff Pyle has been like family to me,” said his former long-time aide and later successor in the 60th Legislative District, state Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, in a Facebook post. “It’s just going to be weird without him. Cancer sucks.”
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, whose 62nd District borders the 60th, in reapportionment is picking up four Indiana County municipalities from the 60th, Blacklick, Conemaugh and Young townships and Saltsburg Borough.
“Jeff and I go back nearly 20 years and I consider him to be a good friend and know him as a leader and mentor in Harrisburg,” Struzzi posted on Facebook. “His passion and dedication for our local communities and our entire state were inspirational to all of us.”
• On Sept. 21, Indiana Mall management announced via Facebook the passing of developer George D. Zamias, 92, of Johnstown, who was the original owner of the mall along Oakland Avenue in White Township.
Mall officials said Zamias started construction of the mall, covering 455,690 square feet amid a 44.84-acre lot, in 1978, with the opening taking place on Oct. 1, 1979.
“Mr. Zamias was one of the first pioneers in the commercial real estate industry starting in 1957 and was nationally well known in the shopping center industry,” Indiana Mall management posted. “Indiana Mall was one of George D. Zamias Developer’s original mall properties from 1979 thru April 2022.”
• On Oct. 19, a retired priest whose assignments included three Indiana County parishes died at the age of 88.
The Rev. Lawrence L. Hoppe was born April 13, 1934, in Detroit, educated at schools in Michigan and Pittsburgh, then ordained on May 28, 1960, by the late Bishop William G. Connare at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg.
He served parishes in all four counties of the diocese, including the former St. Michael Parish in Glen Campbell and its former mission in Arcadia, and the former St. Francis Parish in Coral.
He also served as principal of Greensburg Central Catholic High School, and in roles in South Dakota and Michigan.
• A Facebook friend of James (Jim) Blair said she’ll miss his daily posts of the Pledge of Allegiance.
In honor of Blair, 65, of Clarksburg, who died Nov. 28, Denice Pierce posted a picture of the American flag as well as the words to the pledge.
Blair served as a Young Township supervisor from 2014 until his death.
“Jim was a great man with remarkable qualities and he will always be remembered among acquaintances, friends, community and our membership here at 310,” Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company posted.