It could provide 420 jobs, $3 million in new state and local government revenue and $67 million a year in economic impact, to a community that already has an independent hospital and a state-owned university with a stated commitment to furthering rural health care.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania already has found that out, as it formalizes exploration of possible development of a school of osteopathic medicine with a resolution approved Dec. 8 by IUP’s Council of Trustees.
It would not happen overnight — IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said there may be a three-to-five-year accreditation window before the American Osteopathic Association’s Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation gives its blessing.
“It is a rigorous process,” Council Chair Samuel H. Smith said. “It requires a lot of attention.”
And it will be a costly one, even though IUP is one of only 93 public universities in the United States with a high research activity designation; it has strong existing science and health programs, with 30 percent of its students enrolled in science, technology, engineering, math and health sciences majors; and it has a growing partnership with White Township’s Indiana Regional Medical Center.
“The establishment of a school of osteopathic medicine would require significant start-up investment from funding sources, outside of IUP’s normal operating budget,” according to the resolution authorizing exploration of development of that school.
Smith said it is not so much that IUP needs such a school, but it is something the region and the commonwealth needs.
Driscoll said “part of IUP’s vision is to use our resources to help improve rural health, and that’s why it makes sense for us to explore the possible development of a school of osteopathic medicine right here at IUP.”
That partnership with IRMC was celebrated a number of times recently, including April’s “IRMC Day at IUP,” which was part of a Research Appreciation Week celebrating research collaboration and cutting-edge student and faculty research and creative activities at IUP.
It included a networking event at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex that brought together professionals from IUP, IRMC and the surrounding community.
It was a chance for IRMC President and CEO Stephen A. Wolfe to tout, for instance, that “we are doing more robotics at IRMC than at any other community hospital in western Pennsylvania.”
It also was a chance for IUP Biology Department Chair Dr. Narayanaswamy Bharathan to point out that the university was a rarity during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it was testing without a medical school backing it up — and able to get results in less than 24 hours, as IRMC made use of IUP equipment in an IRMC laboratory.
“It was a win for IRMC, IUP and the Indiana community,” said Jacqueline Sansig, IRMC administrative director of Laboratory Medicine & Respiratory Services, who joined Bharathan for one of four presentations during a four-hour symposium at the KCAC.
Other developments in 2022 involving the local state-owned university included:
• As Anne Cloonan of the Kittanning Leader Times reported in May, the South Buffalo Township supervisors closed on the purchase of the former IUP satellite campus at 167 Northpointe Blvd., in the township, from the university for $400,000.
It is located in the former Northpointe Industrial Park, which is now known as the Regional Industrial Development Corp. of Southwestern Pennsylvania Armstrong Innovation Park.
Township supervisors Paul Bergad and Joe Charlton noted the board was able to pay cash for the building that they had been saving. Bergad said IUP is maintaining a presence in the new township municipal building, leasing three offices and two classrooms there.
• Two IUP projects also were on the agenda Oct. 20 for the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. The governors approved an $85 million 2022-23 Capital Spending Plan, including $2.9 million for the long-range building plan for Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts in Punxsutawney, as well as $1.6 million in upgrades to the campus chiller plant at the IUP main campus in Indiana County.
The $2.9 million will be used for design of new academic facilities to be sited in downtown Punxsutawney next to the Fairman Centre, in a $22 million state Department of General Services project. It brings total funding received so far for the ACA project to $10.01 million, including $4.75 million in government funds, $2.25 million from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, $4.9 million from the PASSHE Capital Spending plan, $500,000 in federal funds secured by U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, in-kind gifts of $650,000, individual gifts of $260,000, and $450,000 in corporate and foundation funds.
• More than 900 alumni and friends gathering over Homecoming Weekend to celebrate 100 years of “The Legend,” Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Marching Band.
“The love and loyalty that our marching band alumni have for ‘The Legend’ is just incredible,” Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna said. “The marching band creates a connection across generations and ages.”
• An IUP-IRMC “Rural Health Pulse” podcast, produced monthly at least through August 2023, is recorded by students in the IUP Department of Communications Media under the direction of communications faculty member Dr. Mark Piwinsky. It is produced by Christina Koren, IUP director of strategic partnerships. Dr. Jim Kinneer, IRMC chief human resources officer, serves as the “host” for the shows.
• “Our work in cybersecurity continues to draw national attention,” Driscoll told the trustees on Dec. 8. “In September, we received the largest grant in our university’s history — $11 million — from the Department of Defense for a project that enhances cybersecurity and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education in partnership with Pennsylvania community colleges.”
IUP also received almost $1 million more in grants from the National Center for Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity and the National Security Agency for other programming.
• Early in December, IUP’s Applied Archaeology Master of Arts program became the first academic program in the United States recognized by the American Cultural Resources Association.
“We are honored that ACRA recognized the quality of the IUP program,” said IUP Department of Anthropology Chair Dr. Ben Ford. “We have been training students for careers in cultural resource management for more than a decade and have over 100 graduates working in all sectors of the industry. As the fastest growing field in archaeology, cultural resource management is a great career choice for archaeologists, and IUP is a great school to launch that career.”