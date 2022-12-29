At a special meeting on March 2, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors approved Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s bid to reduce tuition by 20 percent for in-state undergraduate students.
The PASSHE governors were called in to act as IUP was emerging from a per-credit tuition program launched six years ago and returning to standard in-state tuition rates effective this fall.
Such approval wasn’t seen as necessary Dec. 8, when IUP’s Council of Trustees voted to implement a flat tuition rate structure for all domestic out-of-state undergraduate students.
“Tuition for domestic, full-time, out-of-state undergraduate students will be reduced by almost 20 percent, beginning in fall 2023,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said in his message at the quarterly trustee meeting.
“We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to students from all states in the country so they can get an IUP education,” Driscoll went on. “It will also help IUP grow by invigorating our student population with diverse and equally curious students who want to get the skills they need to land the jobs they want.”
The new rate would be $463 per credit up to 12 credits, an $11,200 flat rate for 12 to 18 credits, and $463 per credit for those carrying a load greater than 18 credits.
That flat rate is about 50 percent more than the $7,716 tuition rate for in-state undergraduate students.
The latest round of tuition cuts does not include international undergraduate or any graduate students as yet. After the Dec. 8 meeting, Driscoll said he’d expect “international (tuition) is one of the next things” the trustees will do.
IUP also has frozen tuition and fees and meal costs for the last four years and housing costs have remained steady since 2016, a university spokeswoman said.
Also, more than $2 million in housing scholarships have been given each year to students since fall 2021, and a $1,000 housing scholarship for new and continuing students who live in university residence halls will continue for fall 2023.
“Thanks to our alumni and friends who have given to the cause of keeping IUP affordable,” Driscoll told the trustees, “we gave out more than $16 million in scholarships in the 2021-22 school year, and we believe reducing tuition will help even more as we seek to attract students who want a life-changing academic journey.”
Citing statistics also presented during committee sessions prior to the public trustee meeting, the IUP president reported progress in bringing in new in-state students.
“This fall’s class of first-year students is 4.1 percent higher that last year’s, and applications for next fall are up 13 percent from this time last year,” Driscoll said. “In fact, applications are ahead of pace for each of the past five years and (admissions) are ahead of four of the past five years.”
Cooperative agreements with school districts also figure into IUP’s planning, as do what now are 15 dual admission or articulation agreements IUP has with Pennsylvania community colleges.