A dispute over two parking spaces became a months-long legal battle in Indiana Borough.
It may have opened the door to two new Dunkin’ Donuts outlets within borough limits.
Those parking spaces were among four Heartland Restaurant Group LLC of Forest Hills, Allegheny County, sought to have removed as part of its plan to convert a building at 518 Philadelphia St. into a Dunkin’ Donuts outlet.
Heartland owns Dunkin’ franchises across western Pennsylvania, including one at 1669 Oakland Ave. in White Township. It eyes the Philadelphia Street location owned by VRB Associates Inc. of Indiana.
Heartland and VRB sought removal of the four spaces to provide for curb cuts in and out of the proposed downtown Dunkin’ location.
On March 8, council approved removal of two spaces along Philadelphia Street but rejected the two spaces along South Fifth Street.
Heartland appealed the decision to Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
On Nov. 23, Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark ruled that council’s decision to deny Heartland’s request for removal of the South Fifth Street spaces “was not supported by substantial evidence.”
The ruling came one week after oral arguments were presented before Clark by Indiana Borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty and Heartland’s attorney Alexis M. Wheeler, of the Pittsburgh law firm of Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky.
Dougherty cited “concerns presented to the council members by constituents ... as well as information provided by (Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin) Schawl,” among others.
Wheeler said “elected officials like the Indiana Borough Council members are required to substantiate their decisions, especially those that impact property rights, and in this case they did not do that.”
Clark wrote that, “while Council’s discussion was thorough and insightful, the discussion is not evidence.”
Also, Clark wrote, “based on review of the (March 8) Council meeting, it appears to this Court that it is not the removal of the parking meters/spaces that Council argues creates the safety risk, it is the alleged increase in traffic due to the nature of Heartland’s business and the creation of an entry/exit over South Fifth Street that causes them concern.”
The judge noted that Heartland had complied with all requirements imposed upon that company by borough officials.
“The issue before this Court was limited to a request to remove parking meters/spaces,” Clark wrote. “Upon review of the record, this Court finds that Council denied the request because ‘removing the parking meters and spaces would decrease safety in the neighborhood.’”
However, Clark went on, “Council failed to cite to, or indicate its reliance on, any evidence, let alone substantial evidence, that supports that finding.”
In a brief report at the Dec. 6 council meeting, Council President Dr. Peter Broad expressed “disappointment in the ruling,” saying “there is only a passing resemblance to the facts in the case” in what Clark issued Nov. 23.
Also on Dec. 6, there was a hearing regarding Heartland’s request to develop parking spaces adjacent to DG Market at 680 Locust St.
It ended with council voting to approve a conditional use request by Heartland, for a lot that formerly was the site of a GetGo filling station, which was adjacent to the Giant Eagle Express in the building now housing DG Market.
According to the borough’s Planning and Zoning Department, Heartland “would like to provide 12 parking spaces for a proposed 1,650 (square feet) Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant on the South Seventh Street side of the building and not at the rear of the property as required by ... the Indiana Borough Zoning Ordinance.”
The planning and zoning staff continued: “Currently, the site is paved with impervious materials and serves as a parking area. The proposed parking on the side of the building does not change the surface or function of the space (nor) effect a change in the character of the subject property’s neighborhood.”