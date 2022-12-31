In April, Indiana Mall Manager Sherry Renosky confirmed that Kohan Retail Investment Group, of Great Neck, N.Y., had won an auction for the White Township shopping complex with a bid of nearly $7 million.
The 43-year-old mall, covering 455,690 square feet amid a 44.84-acre lot along Oakland Avenue in White Township, was sold by Starwood Property Trust in a 48-hour Ten-X online auction where bidding opened on Feb. 28 at $850,000.
Online auctioneer Mark Buleziuk touted an “excellent opportunity to acquire a well-located regional asset with significant redevelopment potential well-below replacement cost.”
KRIG CEO Mike Kohan had this to say about a complex where more than half its space is vacant: “Basically, we need traffic.” In an April 12 interview with the Indiana Gazette, Kohan said, “We are going after retailers. Retailers are our first priority.”
Kohan said he wants “stuff that brings traffic” to the mall, a landmark amid the commercial district extending from downtown Indiana and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus to the Windy Ridge industrial park and interchange of Oakland Avenue (State Route 286) with U.S. 422.
Current mall occupants include J.C. Penney (the only surviving original anchor store), Harbor Freight (opened in 2018), Kohl’s (opened in 2019 in much of the former Sears location) and Movie Scoop Theaters.
Kohan said he’d consider call centers as well as medical tenants, but he really wants entertainment venues — in addition to the MovieScoop Cinemas.
He would like “arcades and other entertainment activities” at the mall.
Kohan has multiple retail outlets, including six other malls in Pennsylvania.
They are Clearview Mall near Butler, Colonial Park Mall in the Harrisburg area, Lycoming Mall in Pennsdale, Montgomery Mall in North Wales, Washington Crown Center near Washington and Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre.
“I am happy to be part of the community,” Kohan said about the Indiana Mall. He said he wants the community “to give us ideas, to shop in the mall,” as he seeks “to make the mall a destination for everyone.”
Since April 2013, in conjunction with Starwood Capital, Connecticut-based Starwood Property Trust owned LNR Property LLC and subsidiary LNR Partners LLC, based in Miami, the largest special servicer in the U.S.
In turn, LNR was a special servicer for the bondholders in the Indiana Mall.
In December 2020, LNR assumed ownership of the mall, though Zamias Services Inc. continued through the recent transaction to manage the property, built in 1979 by the late Johnstown-based developer George D. Zamias.
In September, Indiana Area School District’s board of directors voted to approve a tax assessment settlement agreement covering that $7 million price tag, as submitted regarding the new owner of Indiana Mall.
KRIG made no change in day-to-day operations at the mall.
“They’re letting me continue as always,” Renosky said of the new ownership, which retained her as manager.
In November, as the holiday shopping season shifted into a higher gear after Thanksgiving, Renosky said, “We’re very hopeful for this season.”