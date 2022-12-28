Other notable business actions also occurred during 2022:
• In May, White Township Planning Commission gave conditional approval to a final site plan for a building at 2879 Oakland Ave. that would house both a Panera Bread bakery and cafe, and an Applebee’s restaurant.
• On May 18, Popeye’s opened its first Indiana area restaurant, along Oakland Avenue in White Township.
• In late May, an eclectic new sound was emanating from FM radios tuned to 99.9 megahertz. It was a “pirate” or illegal, unlicensed station, playing music to a region stretching from the suburbs of Johnstown to Apollo.
It was next on the dial to Renda Broadcasting’s WSHH-99.7 out of Pittsburgh, and sat between WSHH and a low-power FM translator on 100.1 mhz that simulcasts Audacy’s KDKA-1020 out of Pittsburgh. It also is close to 100.3 mhz, another translator that repeats Renda’s WDAD-1450 in Indiana.
Enforcement agents from the Federal Communications Commission found on Sept. 8 that the station operated on a Cambria County tower. Agents identified the property owner as Randal Rogalski, who could not be reached for comment — but apparently, observers said, took the station off for good.
• In June, amid its celebration of 40 years in business, Ninth Street Deli changed hands for only the second time during that lifespan. Steve and Richelle McCabe, the owners since 2000, handed the keys over June 6 to five Indiana men whose opportunity sprung from random comments between a dog trainer and the pup’s owner.
• On July 20, some 60 participants jammed into the Brush Valley Township Volunteer Fire Company hall to address plans for expanding two Rosebud Mining Co. facilities located near Yellow Creek State Park.
Two applications by the Kittanning-based company to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection are involved. One is “to add an additional 2,664.3 underground acres and (a) Subsidence Control Plan Area to the existing underground Brush Valley mine complex, which would expand the mine complex to 9,335 underground acres and (an) SCPA.” The other is “to add an additional 1,158.2 underground acres and (an SCPA) to the existing underground Barrett Mine, which would expand the mine complex to 4,740.6 underground acres and (an) SCPA.”
At the time, Sam Faith, DEP district mining manager from California, Washington County, said a decision was still “months down the road.”
• A third Indiana County Solar Co-op was launched on Sept. 1. Henry McKay, Heartland regional director (Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana) and Pennsylvania program director for Solar United Neighbors, said “the first two co-ops, launched in 2019 and 2020, helped 26 homeowners install 289 kilowatts of solar power.”
• In September, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation of Indiana and Centric Financial Corporation of Hampden Township in suburban Harrisburg agreed to a merger, in a move that brings First Commonwealth Bank and its FCFC holding company into suburban Philadelphia.
The parties expect to complete the merger in the first quarter of the new year.
• A former Giant Eagle Express location, at 435 S. Seventh St., between the downtown Indiana business district and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus, got new life this fall after being closed for seven years, as the newest location for a Dollar General DG Market outlet. Officials at Dollar General’s corporate headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tenn., said the new store features an expanded selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, as well as the usual categories, brands and products found at a typical Dollar General.
• During the fall, Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport received another boost from Harrisburg toward planned improvements, with a $1 million award from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
“The proposed project would entail the design, bidding, permitting and construction of a new corporate hangar and related site improvements at the Jimmy Stewart Airport that would house multiple aircraft, three to five, depending on the final hangar size,” according to a brief project description on the RACP website. “The new corporate hangar would be (a) rigid frame pre-engineered metal building, including site work, building shell, all utilities, concrete apron and modified access to the taxiway.”
State Sen. Joe Pittman and Rep. Jim Struzzi, both R-Indiana, said the new funding is in addition to a total of $1.75 million in state dollars received by the airport in recent funding rounds in 2020 and earlier this spring.
• In recent years, the Indiana Theater largely was known as a place of worship, first from a local extension of Pittsburgh’s Amplify Church and then from Revelry Church, a faith community that has moved on, as a staff person put it, “in search of something that better suited our size.” On Nov. 12, a collection of organizations and individuals began their effort to put “energy into the center of town,” in the rebirth of the Indiana Theater as a venue for concerts and other performances.
“We’re trying to bring it back as a performance base,” said Indiana architect Thomas Harley, who has owned the building housing the Indiana Theater since the early 1990s.
• It has been quite a year for Miller Fabrication Solutions in Homer City, a 59-year-old company which marked its 15th anniversary in Indiana County earlier this year. In December, Miller, which now employs 80 locally (out of 400 at plants in Indiana and Jefferson counties), was named Tri-County Workforce Investment Board Employer of the Year for Indiana County.