According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, as of early this year, about 675 of 2,560 Pennsylvania municipalities — or about a quarter of all the incorporated municipalities in the Keystone State — were at least partially dry.
That is a factor in efforts to move liquor licenses from one municipality to another, along with the quota set by the PLCB whereby some license applications can be considered by the board without requiring municipal approval.
According to a PLCB spokesman, that quota now is one license for every 3,000 inhabitants, though that’s changed over the years.
In Indiana County, 13 municipalities still have prohibition of one form or another, including the boroughs of Marion Center, Plumville and Smicksburg, and the townships of Banks, Brush Valley, Cherryhill, East Mahoning, Grant, North Mahoning, South Mahoning, Washington and West Mahoning.
Shelocta also is regarded as dry on some levels, but it does have a distributor, Shelocta Beer Outlet, along Route 156 on the other side of the Coen convenience store from the juncture of 156 and Route 422.
Armstrong Township, population 2,761, was regarded as “dry” from 1934 until the May 17 primary when a referendum approved by 520 to 238 brought in one license.
“We put a lot of effort to get the petitions signed,” said Kevin Rupert, who with Aaron Renwick are co-owners of the Road Side Pizza franchise outlet at 8635 Route 422 West — which applied on June 12 to transfer the license of the old Clarksburg Valley Inn 12 miles north to Armstrong Township.
The Valley Inn reportedly was abandoned for at least five years before it was gutted in a September 2020 fire.
According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, K&S Business Ventures LLC, doing business as Road Side Shelocta LLC, was awarded the license on Sept. 21.
“We beat prohibition and can start selling beer,” the restaurant posted Sept. 22 on its Facebook page.
Kevin C. Rupert is listed as managing officer with a 90 percent share in the Road Side franchise, while Aaron S. Renwick holds a 10 percent share in that business. The PLCB also awarded Road Side an amusement permit as well as a Sunday sales permit.
The award to Road Side ended a competition for a license that could be awarded directly to a business in the township sitting between suburban Indiana (eight miles west of downtown Indiana) and the Armstrong County line.
But it may not have ended an eventual competition for customers along U.S. Route 422. At year’s end Croton Holding Company, doing business as Par Mar Stores, still sought its own permit for a convenience store just across, and a short distance down, the street from Road Side.
PLCB lists Par Mar Oil Company’s application as pending for a restaurant liquor license for Par Mar Store No. 63, a BP station. However, it now would require action by the Armstrong Township Board of Supervisors as well as the PLCB — and at year’s end Par Mar hadn’t approached the township.
Croton Holding Co. of Pittsburgh seeks to bring the license of the now-closed Grapevine Restaurant in Coral, Center Township, to that BP station.
The Grapevine Restaurant, which closed permanently in December 2020, is one of nine establishments whose liquor licenses were listed by the PLCB as being in “safekeeping,” including establishments in the New Florence area, Creekside, Chambersville, Indiana, White Township, Conemaugh Township and the Blairsville area.
Croton/Par Mar wanted to bring that license to Saltsburg, where it also has a convenience store near the bridge carrying state Route 286 over the Kiskiminetas River. But Saltsburg, population 780, already has four licenses — for a ratio well below the PLCB’s one-per-3,000.
On June 6, borough officials said Par Mar dropped the idea of a liquor license there in favor of Council President P.J. Hruska called “some refiguring” that could mean a bigger and better outlet alongside the Kiski.