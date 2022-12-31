The continuing debate over Pennsylvania joining the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative now sits in the Keystone State’s appellate courts.
In July, New York-based RGGI Inc., created to provide technical and administrative services to states participating in the initiative, began adding the Keystone State to its list of entities involved in the multi-state carbon dioxide budget trading program.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection had said that power plants must start accounting for their CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions starting on July 1, and facilities had until March 1, 2023, to account for 50 percent of their 2022 emissions, and until March 1, 2024, to account for 100 percent of their 2022 emissions.
However, also in July, an injunction was issued in Commonwealth Court stopping Pennsylvania’s participation in RGGI.
That led to arguments in Commonwealth Court on Nov. 16 as a panel of its judges meeting en banc in Philadelphia considered oral arguments about whether to allow implementation of what also is known as the CO2 Budget Trading Program.
No ruling yet has been announced.
Proponents of RGGI said the arguments covered two “separate but related” cases, both of which prevented Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration from enforcing a 2021 regulation allowing the DEP to proceed with state involvement in RGGI.
“It is the law of the land here in Pennsylvania,” said Robert Routh, public policy and regulatory counsel for the Clean Air Council, one of a number of environmental organizations that sought to intervene in the proceedings that led to a July 8 preliminary injunction issued by Commonwealth Court Judge Michael H. Wojcik.
Routh was asked by The Indiana Gazette how the CO2 Budget Trading Program could be “the law of the land,” if it wasn’t passed by the Pennsylvania General Assembly? His reply was that it is based on the state’s Air Pollution Control Act, passed by the General Assembly in 1959, as a follow-up to a 1955 federal air pollution control measure.
“From the perspective of the families, communities, workers and consumers most directly impacted by the RGGI tax regulation, (the Nov. 16) argument before the Commonwealth Court went very well,” Pennsylvania Coal Alliance spokeswoman Rachel Gleason said. “We were encouraged by the questions the judges asked in determining the facts and interpreting the law.”
Pennsylvania Coal Alliance is a petitioner seeking a permanent injunction against RGGI, along with the United Mine Workers of America, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, and a number of companies involved in power generation.
The matter also has been appealed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, but it has refused to lift Wojcik’s injunction, and has not set a date to hear DEP’s appeal of that injunction.
“This regulation covers Pennsylvania power plants, electric generating units, that have a capacity of 25 megawatts or higher,” Routh continued. “It only regulates those Pennsylvania power plants. It enables Pennsylvania to participate in the regional auction program run by a non-profit called RGGI Inc, but it does not require Pennsylvania to do so.”
Locally, that would include Homer City Generation LP in Center Township, which produces 1,884 megawatts of power fed into the PJM regional transmission grid; Seward Generation LLC in East Wheatfield Township, which has a nameplate capacity of 525 megawatts; and Keystone Generating Station in Plumcreek Township, with a 1,700-megawatt baseload.
Routh joined in a conference call with Jessica O’Neill, senior attorney with Citizens for Pennsylvania’s Future, as well as other would-be intervenors favoring RGGI, including the Sierra Club, Environmental Defense Fund and Natural Resources Defense Council, who were in court Nov. 16 watching arguments by the DEP.
As O’Neill argued in July, “simply put, RGGI will save lives, create jobs and lower Pennsylvania’s carbon footprint at a time when we need it most.” In November, she contended that Commonwealth Court “signaled that it didn’t believe the challengers had a clear right to relief” because state regulators acted pursuant to the 1959 statute.
Also, does RGGI impose a regulatory fee or, as opponents of RGGI say, an $800 million carbon tax on the electricity generated from coal- and natural gas-fired electricity generation in Pennsylvania.
O’Neill said the court grappled with that question but likely will look past that issue because of the amount of money needed for air pollution control, and the need to reduce the amount of pollution from power plants.
Routh said there is the argument that a “market-based” auction would mean the “lowest possible” cost for the power plant operators.
O’Neill and Routh also said the state legislature could have acted to change the statute but did not do so. There were efforts to embrace RGGI, such as a bill by Rep. Emily Kinkead, D-Bellevue, establishing the CO2 Budget Trading Program, as well as an Energy Transition Fund, providing for revenue from sale of carbon allowances; and an Energy Transition Board.
Kinkead had 13 co-sponsors but her bill died in the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.
Lawmakers did push through bills to turn back RGGI, but were unable to override Gov. Wolf’s veto of those efforts.
On the DEP website, outgoing Gov. Wolf stated that climate change is the most critical environmental threat confronting the world.
He pressed, through executive order and a bureaucratic process, Pennsylvania’s admission into an initiative also involving Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.
North Carolina also has been pressing to be added to the list involved with RGGI.
Pennsylvania’s involvement in RGGI may depend on the actions of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro — possibly in consultation with the next session of the General Assembly.
“It is a false choice to say we have to choose between the dignity of work and environmental justice,” Shapiro said during a visit to Indiana in September. “We can do both. We can protect the jobs of today and create the green energy jobs of tomorrow. It is clear that the regulation put forth by Gov. (Tom) Wolf is going to be in the courts for some time, and so, when I am governor, I will get all the interests around the table, from the energy sector, to the labor unions, to environmental advocates, and sit down and come up with a new dynamic that is going to protect everyone’s interest.”
Locally, such consultation may involve new state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman and recently re-elected state Rep. Jim Struzzi, both R-Indiana.
Pittman said in 2020 that Wolf, with his veto of Struzzi’s House Bill 2025, “has signed the economic death warrant of the communities I represent. We will continue to explore all avenues, legislative and legal, to prevent the governor from unilaterally increasing the bills of electricity consumers by $300 million while exporting thousands of good-paying, family sustaining jobs to other states.”
HB 2025 would have required legislative authorization before Pennsylvania could impose a carbon tax on employers engaged in electric generation, manufacturing or other industries operating in the state, or enter into any multistate program, such as RGGI, that would impose such a tax.
Struzzi reintroduced the measure as House Bill 637 in February 2021. It passed the House but did not get beyond being referred on April 1 to the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.
Pittman predicted at an Indiana County Chamber of Commerce “Eggs and Issues” gathering on Sept. 1 that the court actions over RGGI will hold up implementation of the state’s involvement in that initiative “certainly until the next governor is in office and a new General Assembly is seated.”
Recently, Struzzi said he’s “eager to see what initiatives he and his team will bring to the table and believe it is essential that we focus on helping all Pennsylvanians in a bipartisan manner.”
He told his constituents “there is much to be done. Pennsylvanians have struggled with inflation, rising fuel and energy costs, and the seemingly ever-increasing prices of even the most essential goods and services. I want to work to create a more stable economic climate in Pennsylvania where we can all flourish, and I plan to continue to work toward locally sourced and produced energy, stable infrastructure, and improved quality of life that attracts and retains residents, providing for a stable tax base.”