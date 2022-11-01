One project in Indiana County and three in Armstrong County are among the latest to get funding from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
The one in Indiana County — $2 million for the YMCA of Indiana County in White Township — eclipsed three $500,000 grants for various purposes on the other side of the Armstrong County line.
“The YMCA’s White Township facility is in need of necessary renovations and improvements,” state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said. “This money will help ensure the facility can meet the needs of the community for years to come.”
The local YMCA organization has been serving children, youth, adults and families in the Indiana County area for more than 100 years.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said the local Y, at the corner of Ben Franklin Road and West Pike, always has been cognizant of community needs and adapted to the times.
“I’m glad to see them awarded this grant so they can continue to do what they do so well and grow to accommodate those who rely on them,” Struzzi said.
Pittman joined with Armstrong County’s state House members, Reps. Abby Major, R-Ford City, and Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, to announce grants of $500,000 apiece for a new Orphans of the Storm Inc. animal shelter in Rayburn Township, a lightweight aggregate processing operation at Holcim-Mid Atlantic Region Inc. in South Bend Township, and an extension of beautification and streetscape improvements completed along Market Street in downtown Kittanning Borough.
Improvements along Market Street will include new concrete curbs and sidewalks, new pedestrian lighting, new parking meters, benches, trash receptacles and improved access for disabled individuals.
The grant for Holcim is the latest development in conversion of a former coal mining site along state Route 56 outside the Spring Church area of Kiskiminetas Township into a facility for concrete operations.
“The work on the new processing operation will include the addition of material handling equipment, installation of a natural gas fired kiln and associated air pollution control equipment to produce the lightweight aggregate,” Pittman said.
Major said it is a further development in what is becoming a boom for the Armstrong County economy.
“The Holcim plant is the only one in the region to make this new lightweight aggregate that is just as strong as the traditional product,” Major said. “I’m pleased to support this important project that brings family-sustaining jobs to Armstrong County.”
Orphans of the Storm already assists some 1,000 animals annually in Armstrong County through rescue, adoption, spaying and neutering services. Its grant will go toward the construction of a new shelter on higher ground, to help it deal with frequent flooding from a nearby pond and creek.
“I am pleased to see that these worthwhile projects and the communities they serve in Armstrong County will benefit from this state investment for years to come,” Oberlander said.
RACP is administered by the state’s Office of the Budget for acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. RACP projects are meant to have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.