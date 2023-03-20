Marilyn C. Foor Allender, 84, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, with her loving daughters by her side at The Communities at Indian Haven.
She was born Jan. 13, 1939, in Huntingdon, to Daniel and Alice (Hite) Daugherty.
Marilyn was an instructional assistant for the ARIN Intermediate Unit for 22 years. In earlier years, she and her late husband, Jack Foor, were very active with the Special Olympics. Together, they held the title of state coordinators of the Armstrong Indiana Counties Chapter of the Pennsylvania Special Olympics.
Marilyn enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends, especially large traditional holiday dinners. Her pies, cookies and especially her fudge were much-anticipated treats to look forward to. She also enjoyed shopping, traveling with her husband and son, ceramics, painting, family game nights and her dogs. Above all, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving Marilyn are her daughters Janice Foister, of Indiana, and Jacalyn (Don) Thompson, of Indiana; grandsons Jason (Amanda) Stitt, of Indiana, Jack (Shaina) Foister, of North Versailles, and Joel Foister, of Home; great-grandchildren Kathryn and Jackson Stitt; sister Joan Sweger, of Carlisle; numerous nieces and nephews; son-in-law Tom Foister, of Home; and former husband Ed Allender, of Indiana.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Foor, having celebrated 41 years together, in 2000; her son, Joe Foor, in 2022; and one sister, Mary Agnes Lamprey, in 2008.
Friends will be received by the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon today in the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, with Pastor Dennis Marshall officiating. Interment will be private in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marilyn’s memory to the Special Olympics Armstrong Indiana Counties, P.O. Box 101, Elderton, PA 15736.
Marilyn’s family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at The Communities at Indian Haven as well as Hospice 365 for the love and excellent care she had received.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.