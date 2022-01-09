In the eastern aspect of Blairsville’s Second Ward, one will encounter Locust Street, Hill Street, Hickory Street, Evans Avenue, Independence Drive, Bentley Drive and the Blairview Apartment complex. All was skillfully planned and beautified.

When I was a child however, this acreage lay undeveloped and wooded. The neighborhood kids, and we were aplenty, played in, fought in and discovered natures’ secrets in, what we considered at the time to be a rather vast refuge. Our nickname for the acreage was “Miller’s Woods,” though I’m rather certain, in retrospect, that the parcel was never owned by, or deeded to, anyone by the name of Miller. Along with school, home and church, I credit Miller’s Woods with bestowing upon me the gift of discovering many of life’s greater meanings. I once set my remembrances to poem, and the ode seems as apropos today as when I wrote it years ago.

Miller’s Woods

The kids all love to play in Miller’s Woods

They go out every day to Miller’s Woods

In the Spring they go a ridin’

In the Summer they go rock climbin’

In the Winter they go a slidin’

In Miller’s Woods

Some go for long walks in Miller’s Woods

They ponder and they talk in Miller’s Woods

They skip stones down by the pond

See a doe and her little fawn

For a fleeting moment then she’s gone

Deep into Miller’s Woods

I love the gentle snow in Miller’s Woods

At night its whiteness glows in Miller’s Woods

Tree branches softly bend

From the snow and ice on them

The pond is frozen end to end

In Miller’s Woods

When I die please bury me in Miller’s Woods

I shall spend eternity in Miller’s Woods

Out under a mighty oak

I’ll sing the angels’ note

In a place far remote

In Miller’s Woods

Patrick W. McElhoes

Blairsville

Tags