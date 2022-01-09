In the eastern aspect of Blairsville’s Second Ward, one will encounter Locust Street, Hill Street, Hickory Street, Evans Avenue, Independence Drive, Bentley Drive and the Blairview Apartment complex. All was skillfully planned and beautified.
When I was a child however, this acreage lay undeveloped and wooded. The neighborhood kids, and we were aplenty, played in, fought in and discovered natures’ secrets in, what we considered at the time to be a rather vast refuge. Our nickname for the acreage was “Miller’s Woods,” though I’m rather certain, in retrospect, that the parcel was never owned by, or deeded to, anyone by the name of Miller. Along with school, home and church, I credit Miller’s Woods with bestowing upon me the gift of discovering many of life’s greater meanings. I once set my remembrances to poem, and the ode seems as apropos today as when I wrote it years ago.
Miller’s Woods
The kids all love to play in Miller’s Woods
They go out every day to Miller’s Woods
In the Spring they go a ridin’
In the Summer they go rock climbin’
In the Winter they go a slidin’
In Miller’s Woods
Some go for long walks in Miller’s Woods
They ponder and they talk in Miller’s Woods
They skip stones down by the pond
See a doe and her little fawn
For a fleeting moment then she’s gone
Deep into Miller’s Woods
I love the gentle snow in Miller’s Woods
At night its whiteness glows in Miller’s Woods
Tree branches softly bend
From the snow and ice on them
The pond is frozen end to end
In Miller’s Woods
When I die please bury me in Miller’s Woods
I shall spend eternity in Miller’s Woods
Out under a mighty oak
I’ll sing the angels’ note
In a place far remote
In Miller’s Woods
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville