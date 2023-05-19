A series of sentences were announced Thursday by Indiana County Common Pleas Court of individuals involved in driving under the influence.
One sentence was handed down by President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to Jeffrey M. Rice, 28, of Johnstown, on 2023 counts of DUI as well as driving with a suspended license. Rice was committed to Indiana County Jail for 72 hours to six months, then paroled forthwith, and was fined for both offenses, which are listed as misdemeanors.
Other sentences were handed down by Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, one for a 2023 DUI case, the others for cases that go back to 2022:
• In the one 2023 case, Matthew J. Phillips, 45, of Clymer, was placed on probation for six months, during which he will have to serve 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
• In two cases, to Chance W. Flanagan, 29, of Johnstown, and Kaitlyn A. Flickenger, 32, of Blairsville, Clark gave each defendant the same sentence he gave to Phillips, six months’ probation with a 20-day house arrest restriction.
• For Timothy A. Cahill, 66, of Seward, Clark ordered a fine, committed him to 96 hours in Indiana County Jail, and then placed him on probation for six months less 96 hours, with the restrictive condition of serving 32 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
• Carl A. Hanselman, 54, of Blairsville, was assessed costs and fines in two cases for which he will serve concurrent terms, including 96 hours in Indiana County Jail (but paroled forthwith) and then probation for six months less 96 hours, with a 32-day house arrest restriction.
• Caleb M. Clayton, 26, of Greensburg, was assessed a fine and costs, committed to Indiana County Jail for 45 days (but paroled forthwith) and placed on probation for five years less 45 days with the restrictive condition of serving 90 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
