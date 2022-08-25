It might look a little like old times in Homer City on Friday night when the team in blue lines up across from the guys in the black helmets.
Fact is, it will be another sign of these times.
Homer-Center opens the high school football season by taking on United Valley, a new Heritage Conference team formed by the co-operative agreement between United and Blacklick Valley. Last year, it was the consolidation of Blairsville and Saltsburg high schools that gave the Heritage Conference a new team, River Valley.
United and Blacklick Valley, proud programs that struggled in recent years due to dwindling enrollment numbers, joined forces to form a football team that has more than 50 players on the roster.
United Valley wears United blue with some Blacklick Valley silver sprinkled in. The team bears United’s nickname, the Lions. Kevin Marabito, who coached United the past seven years, remains the head coach.
“If anybody can bring a team together in this situation, he’s the guy,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page said. “I have a lot of respect for him, and we go way back. I know he’ll have his kids prepared and ready to come together and play as hard as they can.”
United and Blacklick Valley struggled over the past three seasons. Last year, they combined for one win
“It’s coming along well,” Marabito said. “When we first started you could see groups separated, but now you won’t be able to tell. We have a pretty good mix of our kids coming together with theirs. It’s a pretty good mix — 25-25 was pretty much the numbers. You don’t know how anyone is going to react to change. It’s no longer two separate schools, it’s United Valley, and the only difference is the kids aren’t in the same building during the day, but they’re on the field together.”
In recent years, small rosters at United and Blacklick Valley made it nearly impossible to remain competitive when the main concern was fielding enough players to practice and getting the group through Friday night with enough healthy bodies to practice the following week. Often, injuries to starters thrust freshmen into duty.
“Now age-wise it’s more competitive,” Marabito said. “For the last three years we put 14-year-old young men against 18 year olds. You know how that matchup goes. With the numbers we have a pretty good crop of upperclassmen so it made it a lot easier. It still hurts to lose that one player, but not like the last three years where one injury was devastating.”
Still, despite the large roster, United Valley has only six seniors. Homer-Center has more than a dozen, with quarterback Cole McAnulty, wide receiver/defensive back Michael Krejocic and two-way lineman Vinny Tagliati helping to lead the way.
“They’re athletic,” Marabito said. “They have size. They react to the ball well. The QB definitely can sling the ball out there, and Krejocic is a great receiver. They just have a lot of weapons, and they’re pretty solid everywhere. It’ll be a chess match trying to figure it out. They’re definitely legitimately one of the top teams in the league, and probably the top team in the league with what they have coming back.”
Homer-Center is considered the favorite in what could develop into a close race in the ever-expanding Heritage Conference. In addition to United Valley, Portage enters the conference this season. Last year, in addition to the formation of River Valley, Cambria Heights won the title in its first season as a member. Next year, Conemaugh Valley and Conemaugh Township join the league.
Page, however, didn’t feel like the coach of a contender after a less-than-stellar practice Wednesday.
“Honestly, the way I went at them today I didn’t give two cahoots about expectations,” Page said “Preseason polls and whatever are better off for the college world. … We can’t expect anybody to come in and bow down and lay down. I know this team won’t, so it’s just a challenge every week. The thing about football is it’s like Groundhog Day, and every Monday is like every Monday and every Tuesday is like every Tuesday …. so you have to be prepared mentally and able to overcome everything and try to get to and exceed those expectations. First and foremost, I think these guys these guys work really hard and want to win … and the outside noise, I hope they’re not letting it influence them.”
Marabito and Page cut their coaching teeth at Laurel Valley under legendary coach Jerry Page, the late father of Homer-Center’s coach.
Page does have a pretty good idea what his team will see out of United Valley on Friday night.
“They’ll try to establish the run game,” he said. “Seeing some things on film from their scrimmage and knowing what I know about Kevin, I see some familiar things. They have size up front and a couple backs who have run the ball well. They look like they have a good combination in the backfield, and the kids throwing the ball threw good intermediate passes. We’ve got a lot to contend with, and I’m just hoping we’re able to play good, sound defense and we’re able to come off the football and do what we want to do.”
The close friends would prefer not to face each other. Marabito, especially, would appreciate an easier opener for the United Valley debut.
“It’s not a good draw for us,” he said. “One edge they have is they know how to win. We’re still fighting that. I tell the kids all they time I can’t teach them how to win. You’ve got to be able to do that with experience. We suffered for three years, and it becomes a habit, and you’ve got to break that habit. … We’ve got to get that mindset of learning to win.”