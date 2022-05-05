Indiana University of Pennsylvania will hold commencement ceremonies for 1,722 graduates on Friday and Saturday at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. Students graduating in May and August are eligible to participate in the ceremonies.
The ceremony for students graduating with a master’s or doctoral degree is Friday at 7 p.m.
Undergraduate ceremonies will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. for students in the Dr. John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and the College of Health and Human Services. Undergraduate ceremonies at 2 p.m. will be held for students in the College of Education and Communications, the College of Arts and Humanities, the Eberly College of Business and the University College.
Of the invitations to students to receive degrees at the May ceremonies, there are 1,195 bachelor’s degrees, 426 master’s degrees, 89 doctoral degrees and 12 associate degrees. Of the bachelor’s degree applicants, 702 qualify for Latin honors with a grade-point average of 3.25 or above.
The total number of graduates by college is 176 from the College of Arts and Humanities; 206 from the Eberly College of Business; 158 from the College of Education and Communications; 398 from the College of Health and Human Services; 245 from the Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics; 24 from the University College and 515 from the School of Graduate Studies and Research.
IUP President Michael Driscoll will preside over all of the ceremonies. All students participating in May commencement ceremonies will be recognized by name and congratulated on stage.
Friday’s graduate ceremony speaker is Abir Ward, a graduating student in the English/Compositions and Applied Linguistics Ph.D program.
Ward, a native of Monrovia, Liberia, and daughter to Lebanese parents, is multinational and multilingual, living on three continents before the age of 20. She taught at the Lebanese American University where she started the annual creative writing workshops and poetry competition and at the American University of Beirut (AUB) where she led the editorial work of “Pages Apart,” a 700-page academic reader used for teaching English. In 2019, she founded 2Rāth, a social justice initiative engaged in the politics of representation. 2Rāth helps students create articles on Wikipedia about notable Arab women, and its work has so far garnered over 20 million views. Abir just accepted a teaching position at Boston University where she will work on social, linguistic, and environmental justice initiatives.
Distinguished University Professor Dr. Alida Merlo, professor of criminology and criminal justice, will present the commencement address at both the graduate and undergraduate ceremonies.
Bryony Tilzey, an environmental engineering major with a minor in mathematics from Greensburg, will be the student speaker for the 9 a.m. undergraduate ceremony. A 2018 graduate of Greater Latrobe High School, she is the daughter of Louise Henry and Colin Tilzey of Somerset, England.
Kiara Williams, an Early Childhood Education/Special Education with Urban Track Certification from Canonsburg, will be the student speaker for the 2 p.m. undergraduate ceremony. Daughter of Maria and Enrico Williams, she is a 2018 graduate of Canon McMillan High School. She is the recipient of the 2022 Development of Urban Elementary Teachers Scholarship, the College of Education and Communications Dean’s Scholarship, and received the 2021 Dean’s Leadership Award for Kappa Delta Pi, the education honor society, where she has served as diversity chair. She was a nominee for IUP Outstanding Student Leader Award and for the Homecoming Court. She has been a four-year participant in IUP’s Creating Higher Standards program, organized to provide guidance and motivation to students, serving as president and a leader-coordinator for three years. She also helped to create the Special Olympics club at IUP and served as fundraising chair of the organization.
A total of 234 graduates, honored with crimson and gray philanthropy cords, contributed $5,357 to the senior class gift.
Mikayla Dokos, a mathematics and mathematics education graduate from Homer City, will present the senior class gift at the 9 a.m. undergraduate ceremony.
Dokos, the 2022 recipient of the Aspiring Alumni Award, is the daughter of Michelle and Theodore McCaulley and Phoebus Dokos, of Athens, Greece. She is a 2018 graduate of Homer-Center Junior/Senior High School. She is the former president of the IUP Ambassadors, IUP’s student-alumni association, and is currently the co-president of the IUP Math Club. She has been a student worker in the Office of the Vice President for University Advancement and the Development Math office. She has been a peer leader for “Peer-Led Team Learning” and is completing her student teaching at Indiana Area Senior High School.
She is the recipient of the Terry Serafini Scholarship for Math, the Ida Z. Arms Scholarship, the James A. Boytim Scholarship and the Mildred M. Reigh Scholarship.
Matthew Hiles, an accounting and economics double major in the Cook Honors College who earned a Chinese certificate in foreign languages, will present the senior class gift at the 2 p.m. undergraduate ceremony.
Ten students from Indiana County were part of the 60 undergraduate students who will be honored as earning a perfect 4.0 grade-point average during their studies at IUP.
Local students include:
• Brianna Adkins, an art education/dance arts major in the Cook Honors College from Indiana. Daughter of Stacie and Rick Adkins, she is a 2017 graduate of Marion Center High School.
• Zachary Boyer, a computer science major from Homer City. Son of Debra Boyer and John Boyer, he is a 2018 graduate of Homer-Center Junior-Senior High School.
• Grant Distefano, a middle-level mathematics and science education major from Blairsville. Son of Pamela and Anthony Distefano, he is a 2018 graduate of Blairsville High School.
• Sydney Edwards, an English education major from Ernest. Daughter of Jamie Edwards, she is a 2018 graduate of Marion Center High School.
• Morgan Jarvie, a finance major from Shelocta. Daughter of Tanya Jarvie and Jim Jarvie, she is a 2019 graduate of Indiana Senior High School.
• Lindsey Murphy, an athletic training major in the Cook Honors College from Indiana. Daughter of Skip Griffith and Emmy Griffith, she was homeschooled.
• Emily Risinger, a mathematics education major from Creekside. Daughter of Karen Risinger and Randy Risinger, she is a 2018 graduate of Marion Center Area High School.
• Mariah Simpson, an early childhood and special education major from Saltsburg. Daughter of Stephanie Simpson and Donald Simpson, she is a 2018 graduate of Saltsburg Middle-High School.
• Edward Williams, an accounting major from Shelocta. Son of Jeff and Terri Williams, he is a 2019 graduate of Indiana Senior High School.
• Joseph Wilson, a safety sciences major from Indiana. Son of Robert and Valerie Wilson, he is a 2018 graduate of Indiana Senior High School.
Designated parking lots near the ceremonies and across the IUP campus will be used for commencement parking at no charge. Parking attendants will direct drivers to available lots and parking spaces in the area.
Complimentary shuttle bus service will be available from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday to provide transportation from and to the public parking areas.
A parking and shuttle map is available on the commencement website: www.iup.edu/commencement/.
Guests who require handicapped (ADA) accessible parking may park in the lot directly in front of the Kovalchick Complex or directly west of the facility; parking attendants on-site will direct drivers to the available spaces in the area. A disability parking placard is required to park in these areas; drivers are asked to have this placard displayed when arriving on campus.
For the safety of IUP guests and to maintain traffic flow, stopping and drop-off is prohibited along Pratt Drive.
Limited accessibility drop-off is permitted in the drive-through circle directly in front of the Kovalchick Complex. Individuals who have difficulty walking extended distances are asked to use the IndiGO shuttle service available in each primary parking lot.
For questions about commencement parking, call the IUP Parking and Visitors Services office at (724) 357-8748.