Indiana University of Pennsylvania issued a retrenchment letter to a non-tenured faculty member, while rescinding one of 113 letters sent to tenured faculty in October, according to a news release Wednesday from the union representing faculty at IUP and 13 other universities in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
In other words, according to the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, IUP may lay off one additional faculty member through no fault of his or her own at the end of the 2020-21 academic year — in this case, someone who hasn’t attained tenure — while one less faculty member may lose a job despite tenure.
“We are still reeling from the news in October that more than 100 of our colleagues may lose their jobs and health care during a global pandemic,” said Dr. Jamie Martin, APSCUF president and a member of the IUP faculty. “We are relieved there was only one additional letter issued this week, but even one letter is one too many.”
APSCUF spokeswoman Kathryn Morton said the faculty collective bargaining agreement set Dec. 1 as the date by which PASSHE must alert probationary non-tenured faculty members beyond the second year, if they are in danger of being retrenched at the end of the academic year.
“We continue to follow the guidelines and procedures related to faculty retrenchment as outlined in the APSCUF Collective Bargaining Agreement,” IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling responded late Wednesday.
Two additional deadlines remain. The APSCUF contract requires second-year probationary non-tenured faculty members to be sent letters by certified mail or hand delivery on or before Dec. 15, and first-year probationary non-tenured faculty members must be notified on or before March 1.
“We will continue to fight the letters that have been issued,” Martin said, “and we will keep working to avoid additional letters this month and in March.”
At one time, 10 of the 14 PASSHE institutions considered retrenching faculty. Prior to Oct. 30, Bloomsburg, Kutztown and Millersville rescinded their warnings. California and Clarion rescinded their warnings last month. Morton said five other PASSHE universities notified employees about active possibilities of retrenchment, but Cheyney, Edinboro, Lock Haven and Mansfield did not issue additional letters by Tuesday.
APSCUF represents some 5,000 faculty and coaches. PASSHE also includes East Stroudsburg, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock, and West Chester universities. Morton said students, alumni, faculty and community supporters who want to advocate against retrenchment can learn how at a link on the www.apscuf.org website.