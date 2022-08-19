The 114th Learn Settlement Reunion will be held at noon Saturday at the Kinport Assembly of God Church Pavilion, 5658 Route 240, Cherry Tree (3.3 miles east of Cookport).
A potluck dinner is scheduled followed by a short program and a white elephant sale. Music, poems, jokes, skits or stories are welcomed.
Please bring a covered dish and an item for the white elephant sale. Beverages and tableware will be provided.
There will be an all-day display of family history items and photos. Tours to cemeteries, homesteads and the Learn Settlement sign will be available.
For more information, contact Yvonne Learn at (724) 254-4703.