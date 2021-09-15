The Indiana Healthcare Foundation has announced the launch of its 17th annual Love of Life Campaign, with all proceeds going directly to IRMC’s Women’s Imaging Center.
The funds from the Love of Life Campaign enable IRMC to continue to have the latest technology available to diagnose and treat breast cancer.
Life-saving mammography care has been provided to the community through the Love of Life with the purchase of 3-D mammography units at both the Women’s Imaging Center at IRMC and IRMC at Chestnut Ridge.
The Love of Life Campaign typically kicks-off with a celebration event at the home of Christine Toretti.
Unfortunately, due to the rising COVID cases in the community, the IRMC Leadership Team has made the difficult decision to cancel the kick-off event that was scheduled for Thursday.
All donors that contributed to the event or RSVP’d to attend the event already will be receiving a tax-deductible letter in the mail, along with an invitation to pick up a thank-you gift from the foundation.
This year’s Love of Life keynote speaker is Mrs. Rhonda Sickles. She will be featured, alongside Drs. Dan Clark and Nazneen Billimoria, in a video that the Healthcare Foundation will be releasing in October.
The battle against breast cancer is soaring to new heights. Early detection can now beat breast cancer. IRMC is not only a Nationally Accredited Program for Breast Centers, they are also a Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center in partnership with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.
That means patients can receive all of their care right here at home — from diagnosis, to treatment, to support group, to Birdie’s Closet, to survivor!
These tremendous advancements in care are truly only made possible through contributions from the community that IRMC serves.
The Love of Life Campaign also features a 5K run/walk and a 1-mile fun walk to be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, in downtown Indiana. The race is also offering a virtual option to participate this year.
Runners and walkers can register for the event at www.loveoflife5k.com. Also, new this year, Levity Brewing Company is releasing a pink Love of Life Beer with all proceeds going to the Love of Life Campaign.
The beer will be released on Thursday and a contest to name the pink beer is underway on Facebook.