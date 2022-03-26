1st Summit Bank recently announced the appointment of Angela Moffat as AVP and senior wealth management business development officer, covering Westmoreland, Indiana and Somerset counties.
In this position, Moffat will provide expert guidance and innovative solutions for the planning needs of both individuals and businesses in retirement planning, investment and insurance services, education funding and employee benefits. Whether someone is looking to retire comfortably, protect their assets, look for a better return on investment or save for college, her goal is to offer practical ideas and build a plan that customers have confidence in.
Moffat has more than 13 years of experience as a financial adviser, which includes investments, insurance and retirement planning. She is a registered representative of Infinex Investments Inc., and she holds a life, accident and health insurance license as well as Series 6, 7, 63 and 66 registrations. Also, she is designated as a certified retirement counselor.
“I am very excited to have Angela join our team,” said Domenic Cagliuso, senior vice president and trust & investment services manager. “She brings such a strong combination of banking and financial advisory experience, and I believe she will make a considerable impact in our community.”
Moffat serves on the board of directors for the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Foundation, which provides supplemental support to students, teachers and educational programs throughout Westmoreland County. She also served with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for nearly 10 years.
She is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in finance. Currently, she lives in Ligonier with her husband and two children.