ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 is coordinating distribution of vaccines in Indiana and Armstrong counties — and still is waiting for specifics from the entity that contracted with the state to provide those vaccines.
“We know that we will have at least one site between the two counties,” ARIN Executive Director James J. Wagner said after a conference call with school and technical center administrators Wednesday afternoon.
“If all goes well sometime between the 10th and the 22nd, 1,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are supposed to be made available for our public schools and our non-public schools,” Wagner said.
More will be needed. He said 2,500 people are eligible, including bus drivers and cafeteria workers.
ARIN’s offices in White Township will not be that one distribution site. Wagner said it does not have the square footage or the rooms available for a vaccination program.
He said the overwhelming sentiment of superintendents and career and technical center administrators is that “they are grateful that Gov. Wolf and the task force have made this available to education workers and contractors.”
However, he went on, “they’re apprehensive about the process that is going to have to be completed within a couple days, and nobody knows what the complete process is.”
Wagner expects that all the doses will be handed out by early April.
The ARIN director said staff who work with students with individualized education programs will have top priority, followed by staff working with English-language learners, and then staff working with the youngest grades, moving on up through high school.
“School board members are not eligible for the vaccine, and administrators and office staff are at the end of the line,” Wagner said. “They’re after the classroom people, cafeteria workers and bus drivers.”
On the other hand, day-to-day substitute teachers are not eligible, either.