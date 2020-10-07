BOLIVAR — The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a minor earthquake occurred early Tuesday in a rural area of northeastern Westmoreland County.
The USGS said a quake with a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale was reported at 12:30 a.m. about three miles below the surface of the earth, just west of the Chestnut Ridge and 3.1 miles west-southwest of Bolivar.
That puts the epicenter in Fairfield Township, north of Dry Run and Shirley Run.
Authorities say an earthquake with a 2.9 magnitude is relatively minor and usually does not result in property damage or injuries.