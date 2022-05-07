First Commonwealth Bank has two leaders who were recently recognized by the PA Bankers Association with statewide awards.
At the association’s first annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion conference, CEO Mike Price was recognized with the Changemaker Award. Price was presented with the award due to his commitment to advancing DE&I engagement throughout the PA Bankers membership.
Specifically, Price was lauded for sharing First Commonwealth Bank’s Diversity & Inclusion scorecard for the association to utilize and share with fellow member banks.
“While I am humbled to accept the inaugural Changemaker Award from the PA Bankers Association, this represents the collective effort of many leaders at First Commonwealth who have made diversity, equity and inclusion a priority for several years now,” Price said.
At the recent Women in Banking Conference, Bethany Bachman, financial solutions area manager for Bedford and Blair counties, received the Tomorrow’s Promise Award.
The award is given to a woman, age 35 or younger, who is making a significant impact in her industry and community. Bachman was recognized for her ascension professionally at First Commonwealth, leadership characters within her area and community involvement.
“I’m truly honored to have been chosen to accept the PA Bankers Association’s Tomorrow’s Promise Award, and grateful to work for an institution that champions women in leadership roles,” Bachman said. “My successes are the result of extremely supportive executive leaders, and a team that takes their own career development seriously. Assisting them in reaching their fullest potential is the absolute best part of my job.”