The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy (PennCFL) has announced that Blairsville Middle School student Dane Curnow, under the leadership of educator Mark Freeman, finished first place in the Statewide Middle School Division of the Stock Market Challenge.
United School District student Remington Roddek, under the leadership of educator Craig Bytner, finished in the top 10 Statewide Elementary School Divisions.
This program is sponsored by Indiana-based S&T Bank. PennCFL provides all students in grades 3-12 in Pennsylvania a world-class, Web-based stock simulation platform and curriculum. Students can learn how to invest all year long by using the whole curriculum, courses and more, including two 10-week competitions. The competitions are held in the classroom, by county and statewide.
The platform provides lessons, assignments and grading for seamless teacher management. The cutting-edge, real-time stock game is derived from Stock-Trak’s University Platform, which is used in over 80 percent of the top business schools in the United States.
Teachers and students get access to PennCFL’s extensive experiential education teaching and learning tool designed by Stock-Trak, the world’s leading provider of investment portfolio simulations for colleges and schools.
It offers an entire standards-aligned curriculum library and a distance learning-optimized lesson plan database, which includes a Google Slides presentation library, teacher training webinars, a student video library, a full personal finance course and a teacher’s dashboard for student assignments, progress reports and grading.
PennCFL is a 501(c)3 organization and approved by Pennsylvania’s Department of Community & Economic Development as an educational improvement organization.
PennCFL’s mission is to provide Pennsylvania’s K-12 students with economics, personal finance and entrepreneurship skills that elevate their standard of living, quality of life and professional success.
The organization showcases exceptional talent across the state from business, education and government.