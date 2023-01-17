The Indiana County 4-H Program Development Committee is pleased to announce the 2022 winners of various 4-H awards in its annual Achievement Celebration. Each year outstanding members are chosen based on member activities and applications.
The outstanding senior members this year are Ryan Fabin and Rachel Fox, both representing the Gordon Club. Honorable mentions went to John Bruner and Sadie Palfrey, both from Gordon. In the junior category, Emmy McLaughlin and Maggie Palfrey were the winners, also from Gordon.
There is also a competition for excellence in club officers. John Bruner, Gordon, won the president award.
The vice president winners are Abigail Bouch, Treasure Seekers, and Lily Shilling, Faithful Furry Friends.
Maggie Palfrey, Gordon, is the Outstanding Secretary. Sadie Palfrey, Gordon, was named outstanding treasurer.
The news reporter award went to Julia Fabin, Gordon, and the song and game leader went to Maddison Barnhart, Gordon. Officer awards were donated by former extension educators Carol and Gene Schurman.
Members were also recognized by various project areas. In horse, the junior winner was Maddison Barnhart, Trailblazers.
The senior horse winner was John Bruner, Trailblazers. Alaina Fabin, Gordon, was the senior livestock winner, and Emmy McLaughlin, Gordon, was the junior livestock winner.
Logan Barnhart, Shooting Sports, was named the conservation winner. Deb Beisel donated this award. Elizabeth Bruner, Gordon, was the engineering winner.
In family living, Lilly Mano, Treasure Seekers, was the winner. The small animal winner was Sadie Palfrey, Great Eggs-pectations. Honorable mentions in these awards were Emmy McLaughlin, family living; John Bruner and Logan Barnhart, senior livestock; John Bruner, conservation; and Maggie Palfrey, small animal.
Helping Hands Awards, for effort that was beyond regular membership, went to John Bruner, Logan Barnhart and Sadie Palfrey, all from Gordon. New awards were presented this year for club excellence.
Volunteers could nominate members who displayed outstanding effort in club programs. Winners were Mya Calhoun, Treasure Seekers; Ainsley Freyvogel, Shawnee Riders; and Cooper Steele, Shooting Sports.
Maddison Barnhart was named a Hoof Hours winner, recognized for completing more than 60 hours of extra riding activities with her horse.
Nine members were recognized for submitting photos that represent 4-H club activities. They were Blake Mano, Elizabeth Bruner, John Bruner, Katlyn White, Lilly Mano, Logan Barnhart, Sadie Palfrey, Maddison Barnhart and Emmy McLaughlin.
Elizabeth Bruner, Lily Palfrey, Ryan Fabin and Micah Nygren were given Educational Incentive Awards with funds provided from the Indiana County 4-H Endowment. Elizabeth attends Penn State, Lily and Micah attend IUP and Ryan is a student at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
Marion Center Bank, represented by Tina Gaston, was honored with the Indiana County Friend of 4-H Business Award. The bank has been a supporter of 4-H activities for many years.