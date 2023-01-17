4-H news

Outstanding 4-H members in the program were recently honored at the Indiana County Achievement Celebration. Pictured, from left, are Emmy McLaughlin and Maggie Palfrey, junior members, and Rachel Fox and Ryan Fabin, senior members.

 Submitted photo

The Indiana County 4-H Program Development Committee is pleased to announce the 2022 winners of various 4-H awards in its annual Achievement Celebration. Each year outstanding members are chosen based on member activities and applications.

The outstanding senior members this year are Ryan Fabin and Rachel Fox, both representing the Gordon Club. Honorable mentions went to John Bruner and Sadie Palfrey, both from Gordon. In the junior category, Emmy McLaughlin and Maggie Palfrey were the winners, also from Gordon.